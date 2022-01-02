How every conference fared in college football bowling season





The power of college football conferences is in the eye of the beholder. SEC haters so far will look at the bowl season results and say, Look at the supposedly powerful SEC! They are less than .500 in bowl games. People who sing SEC all year round will kindly ask you to check which two teams are playing in the national championship game.

So yeah, the SEC is only 5-6 in this season’s bowl games with LSU still playing Kansas State in the Texas Bowl Tuesday night, but it’s an all-SEC national title game with Alabama and Georgia making their way through their semifinals. -matchups and encounters roll for all marbles next Monday night. That means an SEC school will win the national championship for the 12th time in the past 16 seasons.

It was undoubtedly a good bowl season for the Big 12, who went 4-2, including big wins by their top three teams with No. 7 Baylor beating No. 8 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, No. 9 Oklahoma State beating No. . 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and No. 16 beats No. 14 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. Houston and the American Athletic Conference also represented themselves well, 3-1, with Houston beating Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl. The one thing that can’t be argued: the Pac-12 is a disaster. It is the only conference that has gone winless this bowl season. Keep scrolling to see how each conference fared this bowling season Big Ten (6-4) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Semifinal College Football Playoff: Georgia 34, Michigan 11

Rose Bowl: Ohio State 48 Utah 45

Citrus bowl: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Peach Bowl: Michigan State 31, Pittsburgh 21

Outback Bowl: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Gator bowl: Awake Forest 38, Rutgers 10

Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Music City Bowl: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45

Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6 Mountain West (5-1) Sam Hodde/Associated Press Frisco Bowl: State of San Diego 38, UTSA 24

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

First Aid Bowl: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Quick Lane Bowl: west Michigan 52, Nevada 24

LA Bowl: The State of Utah 24, Oregon State 13

New Mexico Bowl: State of Fresno 31, UTEP 24

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Memphis (cancelled) SEC (5-6) Matthew Stockman/TNS College Football Playoff Semifinals: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Semifinals College Football Playoff: Georgia 34, Michigan 11

sugar bowl: Baylor 27, be miss 7

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Outback Bowl: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Music City Bowl: Purdu 48, Tennessee 45

Dukes Mayo Bowl: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

freedom bowl: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi state 7

Birmingham bowl: Houston 17, maroon 13

Gasparilla bowl: UCF 29, Florida 17

Armed Forces Bowl: army 24, Missouri 22

College Football Playoff Title Game: Alabama vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. January 10

(Texas A&M withdrew from the Gator Bowl and was replaced by Rutgers) Big 12 (4-2) Matthew Hinton/Associated Press Sugar bowl: Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7

Oklahoma State Fiesta Bowl 37, Notre Dame 35

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

Cheez It Bowl: Clemson 20, state of Iowa 13

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7

Texas Bowl: State of Kansas vs. LSU, Tuesday 20:00 American Athletic Conference (3-1) Butch Dill/Associated Press Semifinal College Football Playoff: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Birmingham Bowl: Houston 17, Maroon 13

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF 29, Florida 17

Fenway Bowl: SMU in return for Virginia (cancelled)

Hawaii Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawaii (cancelled)

Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. Boston College (cancelled) Sun Belt (3-1) Gerald Herbert/Associated Press New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Camellia Bowl: State of Georgia 51, Ball stands 20

Boca Raton Bowl: western kentucky 59, Appalachian Mountains 38

Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41 US conference (3-5) Sam Hodde/Associated Press Independence Bowl: UAB 31, BYU 28

Frisco bowl: State of San Diego 38, UTSA 24

Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14

Myrtle Beach Bowl: tulsa 30, old lordship 17

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38

Bahamas Bowl: Central Tennessee 31, Toledo 24 MAC (3-5) Andres Leighton/Associated Press Sun Bowl: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21

Quick Lane Bowl: West Michigan 52 Nevada 24

camellia bowl: Georgia State 51, ball stands 20

Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: wyoming 52, State of Kent 38

Lending Tree Bowl: freedom 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Cure Bowl: coast Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bahamas Bowl: Central Tennessee 31, Toledo 24 ACC (2-4) Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press peach bowl: Michigan state 31, Pittsburgh 21

Gator Bowl: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10

Cheez It Bowl: Clemson 20, Iowa State 13

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Pinstripe Scale: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

First aid bowl: air force 31, Louisville 28

Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina (cancelled)

Holiday Bowl: NC State vs. UCLA (cancelled) Self-employed (2-2) Christian Petersen/Getty Images bowl party: Oklahoma state 37, our lady 35

Independence scale: UAB31, BYU 28

Armed Forces Bowl: Army 24, Missouri 22

Lending Tree Bowl: Liberty 56, East Michigan 20 Pac-12 (0-5) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images rose bowl: Ohio state 48, Utah 45

Alamo bowl: oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

sun scale: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21

Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin 20, state of Arizona 13

LA bowl: Utah state 24, Oregon state 13

Holiday bowl: UCLA vs. NC state (cancelled)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chron.com/sports/college/article/College-football-bowl-games-record-by-conference-16743147.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos