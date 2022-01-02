Connect with us

How every conference fared in college football bowling season

The power of college football conferences is in the eye of the beholder. SEC haters so far will look at the bowl season results and say, Look at the supposedly powerful SEC! They are less than .500 in bowl games. People who sing SEC all year round will kindly ask you to check which two teams are playing in the national championship game.

So yeah, the SEC is only 5-6 in this season’s bowl games with LSU still playing Kansas State in the Texas Bowl Tuesday night, but it’s an all-SEC national title game with Alabama and Georgia making their way through their semifinals. -matchups and encounters roll for all marbles next Monday night. That means an SEC school will win the national championship for the 12th time in the past 16 seasons.

It was undoubtedly a good bowl season for the Big 12, who went 4-2, including big wins by their top three teams with No. 7 Baylor beating No. 8 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, No. 9 Oklahoma State beating No. . 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and No. 16 beats No. 14 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

Houston and the American Athletic Conference also represented themselves well, 3-1, with Houston beating Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl.

The one thing that can’t be argued: the Pac-12 is a disaster. It is the only conference that has gone winless this bowl season.

Keep scrolling to see how each conference fared this bowling season

Big Ten (6-4)

Ohio State Buckeyes players take to the field after defeating the Utah Utes 48-45 in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2022 in Pasadena, California.

Ohio State Buckeyes players take to the field after defeating the Utah Utes 48-45 in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2022 in Pasadena, California.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Semifinal College Football Playoff: Georgia 34, Michigan 11
Rose Bowl: Ohio State 48 Utah 45
Citrus bowl: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
Peach Bowl: Michigan State 31, Pittsburgh 21
Outback Bowl: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Gator bowl: Awake Forest 38, Rutgers 10
Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13
Music City Bowl: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45
Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Mountain West (5-1)

Cornerback Tayler Hawkins (9) of San Diego State leads his team onto the field for the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against UTSA, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Cornerback Tayler Hawkins (9) of San Diego State leads his team onto the field for the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against UTSA, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)Sam Hodde/Associated Press

Frisco Bowl: State of San Diego 38, UTSA 24
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
First Aid Bowl: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Quick Lane Bowl: west Michigan 52, Nevada 24
LA Bowl: The State of Utah 24, Oregon State 13
New Mexico Bowl: State of Fresno 31, UTEP 24
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Memphis (cancelled)

SEC (5-6)

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates with the team after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates with the team after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.Matthew Stockman/TNS

College Football Playoff Semifinals: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
Semifinals College Football Playoff: Georgia 34, Michigan 11
sugar bowl: Baylor 27, be miss 7
Citrus Bowl: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
Outback Bowl: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Music City Bowl: Purdu 48, Tennessee 45
Dukes Mayo Bowl: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
freedom bowl: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi state 7
Birmingham bowl: Houston 17, maroon 13
Gasparilla bowl: UCF 29, Florida 17
Armed Forces Bowl: army 24, Missouri 22
College Football Playoff Title Game: Alabama vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. January 10
(Texas A&M withdrew from the Gator Bowl and was replaced by Rutgers)

Big 12 (4-2)

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) laughs as the band plays the school song after the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in which Baylor defeated Mississippi 21-7 in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) laughs as the band plays the school song after the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in which Baylor defeated Mississippi 21-7 in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Sugar bowl: Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7
Oklahoma State Fiesta Bowl 37, Notre Dame 35
Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32
Cheez It Bowl: Clemson 20, state of Iowa 13
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7
Texas Bowl: State of Kansas vs. LSU, Tuesday 20:00

American Athletic Conference (3-1)

Houston defensive lineman D'Anthony Jones (44) celebrates after they defeated Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Houston defensive lineman D’Anthony Jones (44) celebrates after they defeated Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)Butch Dill/Associated Press

Semifinal College Football Playoff: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
Birmingham Bowl: Houston 17, Maroon 13
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17
Gasparilla Bowl: UCF 29, Florida 17
Fenway Bowl: SMU in return for Virginia (cancelled)
Hawaii Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawaii (cancelled)
Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. Boston College (cancelled)

Sun Belt (3-1)

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Emani Bailey (9) celebrates his touchdown in the bottom half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game against Marshall in New Orleans, Saturday, December 18, 2021. Louisiana-Lafayette won 36-21. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Emani Bailey (9) celebrates his touchdown in the bottom half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game against Marshall in New Orleans, Saturday, December 18, 2021. Louisiana-Lafayette won 36-21. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21
Camellia Bowl: State of Georgia 51, Ball stands 20
Boca Raton Bowl: western kentucky 59, Appalachian Mountains 38
Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

US conference (3-5)

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) appears to pass the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against San Diego State, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) appears to pass the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against San Diego State, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)Sam Hodde/Associated Press

Independence Bowl: UAB 31, BYU 28
Frisco bowl: State of San Diego 38, UTSA 24
Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14
Myrtle Beach Bowl: tulsa 30, old lordship 17
New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21
New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38
Bahamas Bowl: Central Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

MAC (3-5)

Central Michigan players celebrate after defeating Washington State in the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game in El Paso, Texas, Friday, December 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Central Michigan players celebrate after defeating Washington State in the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game in El Paso, Texas, Friday, December 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)Andres Leighton/Associated Press

Sun Bowl: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21
Quick Lane Bowl: West Michigan 52 Nevada 24
camellia bowl: Georgia State 51, ball stands 20
Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) 27, North Texas 14
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: wyoming 52, State of Kent 38
Lending Tree Bowl: freedom 56, Eastern Michigan 20
Cure Bowl: coast Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41
Bahamas Bowl: Central Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

ACC (2-4)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, celebrates with defensive end KJ Henry (5) on the sidelines at the end of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, celebrates with defensive end KJ Henry (5) on the sidelines at the end of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

peach bowl: Michigan state 31, Pittsburgh 21
Gator Bowl: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10
Cheez It Bowl: Clemson 20, Iowa State 13
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
Pinstripe Scale: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
First aid bowl: air force 31, Louisville 28
Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina (cancelled)
Holiday Bowl: NC State vs. UCLA (cancelled)

Self-employed (2-2)

Kevin Austin Jr. #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scores a fourth quarter touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

Kevin Austin Jr. #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scores a fourth quarter touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 1, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

bowl party: Oklahoma state 37, our lady 35
Independence scale: UAB31, BYU 28
Armed Forces Bowl: Army 24, Missouri 22
Lending Tree Bowl: Liberty 56, East Michigan 20

Pac-12 (0-5)

Tavion Thomas #9 of the Utah Utes jumps past Kourt Williams II #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California.

Tavion Thomas #9 of the Utah Utes jumps past Kourt Williams II #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

rose bowl: Ohio state 48, Utah 45
Alamo bowl: oklahoma 47, Oregon 32
sun scale: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21
Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin 20, state of Arizona 13
LA bowl: Utah state 24, Oregon state 13
Holiday bowl: UCLA vs. NC state (cancelled)

