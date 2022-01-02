Tennis: Humbert stuns world champion No. 2 Medvedev at ATP Cup

American Taylor Fritz defeated Montrealer Flix Auger-Aliassime to give the US a 2-0 lead in Group C. Photo by Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

Article content SYDNEY Russia’s Daniil Medvedevs 2022 started with a stunning defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the ATP Cup on Sunday, while Italy’s Matteo Berrettini suffered a straight-set loss to Australian Alex de Minaur.

Article content World No. 2 Medvedev expected to seal Group B draw for Russia after Roman Safiullin defeated Arthur Rinderknech in opening singles, but Humbert’s 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(2) win kept France alive 1 -1 in doubles. However, Medvedev changed his shirt and returned to the Ken Rosewall arena alongside Safiullin to tie the defending champions with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. I feel very bad physically, that’s all I can say, Medvedev said. That was no surprise after his titanic battle with Humbert, who was in fiery form and clinging stubbornly whenever it looked like Medvedev would get away from him. Medvedev squeezed through the first set in a tiebreak, but had to go all the way after taking a 3-0 lead to cede the second set to the 35th Frenchman.

Article content The exhausting Russian seemed to have run out of patience in the final tiebreak and Humbert took the biggest win of his career on his second match point with a raspy backhand return. I don’t feel so good now, but I’m very happy, Humbert laughed. It was a great match. In Group B, world number 7 Berrettini was beaten on his return from injury when Italy collapsed to a 2-1 loss to Australia, which were left without James Duckworth after he was forced to withdraw with a hip problem. Berrettini, who withdrew from the ATP Finals and Davis Cup due to a abdominal injury, struggled with the rhythm as De Minaur triumphed 6-3 7-6(4), despite nearly taking a 5-3 lead in the second set. wasted. Jannik Sinner had previously given the Italians a 1-0 lead with a routine 6-1 6-3 win over Max Purcell.

Article content Berrettini returned with Simone Bolelli for the doubles decision, but the pair were no match for John Peers and Luke Saville, who tied the score 6-3 7-5. Dan Evans proved the unlikely hero for Great Britain in Group C as he won two games, including the crucial doubles match with Jamie Murray, to lead them to a 2-1 win over Germany. Evans overtook Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 6-2 to give Great Britain the lead before world number three Alexander Zverev restored equality with a 7-6(2) 6-1 win over emerging Cameron norrie. The first game of the year will never be the best game of your life. But I’m quite glad I did my job. Were here to try and win, Zverev said. But Evans played spoiler when he and Murray took a comfortable 6-3 6-4 win over Zverev and Kevin Krawietz to tie the score at Sydney’s Olympic Park.

Article content Earlier, Canadian Denis Shapovalov withdrew late from his singles match against American John Isner at the $10 million men’s team tournament. The world’s number 14 was forced to isolate himself in his hotel room after testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Sydney. I didn’t feel physically ready yet, so we did what’s best for the team, said Shapovalov, who later went to court to play doubles with Montrealer Felix Auger-Aliassime. That was a dead rubber, however, as Isner defeated Shapovalov’s singles replacement Brayden Schnur before Taylor defeated Fritz Auger-Aliassime to give the US a 2-0 lead in the Group C clash. Isner and Fritz also won the doubles to add a 3-0 shine to their country’s first ATP Cup win.

