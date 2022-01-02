Tennis: Humbert stuns world champion No. 2 Medvedev at ATP Cup

Article content
SYDNEY Russia’s Daniil Medvedevs 2022 started with a stunning defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the ATP Cup on Sunday, while Italy’s Matteo Berrettini suffered a straight-set loss to Australian Alex de Minaur.
American Taylor Fritz defeated Montrealer Flix Auger-Aliassime to give the US a 2-0 lead in Group C.
SYDNEY Russia’s Daniil Medvedevs 2022 started with a stunning defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the ATP Cup on Sunday, while Italy’s Matteo Berrettini suffered a straight-set loss to Australian Alex de Minaur.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
World No. 2 Medvedev expected to seal Group B draw for Russia after Roman Safiullin defeated Arthur Rinderknech in opening singles, but Humbert’s 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(2) win kept France alive 1 -1 in doubles.
However, Medvedev changed his shirt and returned to the Ken Rosewall arena alongside Safiullin to tie the defending champions with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
I feel very bad physically, that’s all I can say, Medvedev said.
That was no surprise after his titanic battle with Humbert, who was in fiery form and clinging stubbornly whenever it looked like Medvedev would get away from him.
Medvedev squeezed through the first set in a tiebreak, but had to go all the way after taking a 3-0 lead to cede the second set to the 35th Frenchman.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
The exhausting Russian seemed to have run out of patience in the final tiebreak and Humbert took the biggest win of his career on his second match point with a raspy backhand return. I don’t feel so good now, but I’m very happy, Humbert laughed. It was a great match.
In Group B, world number 7 Berrettini was beaten on his return from injury when Italy collapsed to a 2-1 loss to Australia, which were left without James Duckworth after he was forced to withdraw with a hip problem.
Berrettini, who withdrew from the ATP Finals and Davis Cup due to a abdominal injury, struggled with the rhythm as De Minaur triumphed 6-3 7-6(4), despite nearly taking a 5-3 lead in the second set. wasted.
Jannik Sinner had previously given the Italians a 1-0 lead with a routine 6-1 6-3 win over Max Purcell.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Berrettini returned with Simone Bolelli for the doubles decision, but the pair were no match for John Peers and Luke Saville, who tied the score 6-3 7-5.
Dan Evans proved the unlikely hero for Great Britain in Group C as he won two games, including the crucial doubles match with Jamie Murray, to lead them to a 2-1 win over Germany.
Evans overtook Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 6-2 to give Great Britain the lead before world number three Alexander Zverev restored equality with a 7-6(2) 6-1 win over emerging Cameron norrie.
The first game of the year will never be the best game of your life. But I’m quite glad I did my job. Were here to try and win, Zverev said.
But Evans played spoiler when he and Murray took a comfortable 6-3 6-4 win over Zverev and Kevin Krawietz to tie the score at Sydney’s Olympic Park.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Earlier, Canadian Denis Shapovalov withdrew late from his singles match against American John Isner at the $10 million men’s team tournament.
The world’s number 14 was forced to isolate himself in his hotel room after testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Sydney.
I didn’t feel physically ready yet, so we did what’s best for the team, said Shapovalov, who later went to court to play doubles with Montrealer Felix Auger-Aliassime.
That was a dead rubber, however, as Isner defeated Shapovalov’s singles replacement Brayden Schnur before Taylor defeated Fritz Auger-Aliassime to give the US a 2-0 lead in the Group C clash.
Isner and Fritz also won the doubles to add a 3-0 shine to their country’s first ATP Cup win.
Sources
2/ https://montrealgazette.com/sports/tennis/tennis-humbert-stuns-world-no-2-medvedev-at-atp-cup
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]