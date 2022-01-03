Hockey fan sees cancer mole at a game and delivers a life-saving note





Nadia Popovici continued to move her eyes from the hockey game to the back of Brian Hamilton’s neck. Mr. Hamilton, an assistant tackle manager for the Vancouver Canucks, had a small mole there. It was about two centimeters in size and had an irregular shape and a reddish-brown color. Possible characteristics of a cancerous tumor, signs that Ms Popovici had learned to recognize while volunteering in hospitals as a nursing assistant. Maybe he already knew? But if so, why was the mole still there? She concluded that Mr Hamilton did not know. I have to tell him, Ms. Popovici, 22, told her parents during the October 23 NHL game between the Canucks and the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Mrs. Popovici typed a message on her phone and waited for the game to finish. After a few waves, she finally caught Mr Hamilton’s attention and put her phone against the Plexiglas.

The mole on the back of your neck may be cancerous. Please see a doctor! read the message, with the words mole, cancer and doctor colored bright red. Mr Hamilton said he looked at the message, rubbed his neck and kept walking, thinking: That’s weird. Ms. Popovici said she regretted the message and at the time thought: maybe it was inappropriate of me to bring it up. After the game, Mr. Hamilton went home and asked his partner if she could spot the mole. She could. He asked the team doctor if it was a concern. It was. After removing it, he waited for the biopsy results to see if the ventilator behind the team bench had been right. Indeed, Mrs. Popovici was right, and she had just saved his life. She pulled me out of a slow fire, Mr Hamilton told a… news conference on Saturdays his voice sometimes trembled. And the words out of the doctor’s mouth were that if I ignored that for four to five years, I wouldn’t be here.

In particular, doctors later told him it was type 2 malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer that, because it was detected early, could be easily removed and treated.

With melanoma, as with many cancers, the success of treatment or cure often depends on the stage of the disease, and the sooner you find something, the better it is, said Dr. Ashwani Rajput, the director of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Mr Hamilton recalled that the doctor had told him I’m going to diagnose you with cancer and I’m going to cure you of cancer in the same phone call. Once he knew he was well, Mr. Hamilton the Canucks franchise to help him find the woman he described as a hero. Mr Hamilton wrote a letter which was posted to the team’s Twitter account on Saturday, saying: To this woman I’m trying to find, you changed my life, and now I want you to say THANK YOU! The problem is I don’t know who you are or where you come from. It took less than three hours to find Ms. Popovici, who had slept at her home in Tacoma, Washington that afternoon after working overnight as a crisis intervention specialist at a suicide prevention hotline.

She woke up to text messages and missed calls from her mother, Yukyung Nelson. I think she was just shocked, Ms Nelson said. Ms. Popovici, who was already planning to attend Saturday’s game between the Canucks and Kraken in Seattle, had been invited by both teams to meet Mr. Popovici. to meet Hamilton. He had just finished a press conference about what had happened. Referring to Ms. Popovici, he told reporters: My mother wants her to know that she loves her. Later that afternoon, he repeated the message personally to Ms. Popovici. It was the sweetest thing that you talked about your mother, she told him when they first met properly.

She watched the game from the same seat where she had seen the mole. Everything, she thought, had gone well that day: A prospective medical student had sat close enough to a team bench where, thankfully, an assistant equipment manager wasn’t wearing a jacket large enough to cover the cancerous mole on his neck. This whole experience has been so rare, Ms Popovici said. And I’ll just cherish it.

