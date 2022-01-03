Sports
Dancing with the Stars’ Ellen Keane lifts the lid on relationship with hunky boyfriend Gavin Maguire
Dancing with the Stars contestant Ellen Keane has lifted the lid on her relationship with her boyfriend.
The Paralympic gold medalist and swimmer is in a relationship with international table tennis player and coach Gavin Maguire, with the pair initially crossing paths on social media.
The couple in love met before lockdown hit in 2020 and romance quickly blossomed between the couple, who now live together in Dublin’s East Wall.
“Gav’s niece is a fan of mine and he messaged me on Twitter asking if I could meet his niece. I looked at his profile and wondered if he was crazy or into sports,” Ellen told Life magazine.
“We met in January before the pandemic and I moved to his childhood home in April before we moved here.”
Get the latest RSVP headlines delivered straight to your inbox for free by sign up for our newsletter
Ellen added that with a similar sports background, Gavin has strengthened their relationship because he understands how much time and dedication she has to put into swimming.
It wasn’t long before the couple took another step in their relationship and got a cute sausage dog named Denny.
She continued: “I lived in a house in Finglas with two boys and a girl, but they weren’t athletes and I was struggling. When I moved in with him, he understood my lifestyle which is so important when sport should be a priority. , a few months later I got Denny. It’s been quite a year.”
Ellen was born with an undeveloped left arm and admitted that before finding love with Gavin, she made her self-conscious when it came to dating.
“When I was single and on the dating apps, it was always the same dilemma whether I should include a picture of my arm. Isn’t it? Am I making something out of it? At the end of the day, you want people to get to know you first,” she said.
“You have to come out of the disabled closet to face your disability. I think I just added full body photos of my arm. If they liked my face, they could see my arm. Some people said, ‘Oh, you ‘ am such an inspiration.’ I think, ‘Why? To exist?'”
Ellen will be the first contestant with a disability to take to the Dancing with the Stars dance floor when the fifth series kicks off next weekend on RTE One.
The Dubliner wants to use the show as a platform to spark important conversations about what it’s like to live with a disability in Ireland.
“I’m the first person with a disability to be on the show so I want to talk about these issues. I had to figure out how to fit into society and it’s still a struggle for me and a lot of people,” Ellen told the publication.
“That’s why I choose to use my platform. All the people who struggle with their own identity, I want to do the show because it’s so important to represent my community.
“People talk to me and I’m like, ‘Don’t stand around it, you can say I don’t have an arm.’ I can say that sometimes people talk around it, but I want them to know they can say it. I try to put people at ease.”
Sources
2/ https://www.rsvplive.ie/news/celebs/dancing-stars-ellen-keane-lifts-25836728
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]