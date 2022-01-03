Dancing with the Stars’ Ellen Keane lifts the lid on relationship with hunky boyfriend Gavin Maguire

Dancing with the Stars contestant Ellen Keane has lifted the lid on her relationship with her boyfriend.

The Paralympic gold medalist and swimmer is in a relationship with international table tennis player and coach Gavin Maguire, with the pair initially crossing paths on social media.

The couple in love met before lockdown hit in 2020 and romance quickly blossomed between the couple, who now live together in Dublin’s East Wall.

“Gav’s niece is a fan of mine and he messaged me on Twitter asking if I could meet his niece. I looked at his profile and wondered if he was crazy or into sports,” Ellen told Life magazine.

Ellen added that with a similar sports background, Gavin has strengthened their relationship because he understands how much time and dedication she has to put into swimming.

It wasn’t long before the couple took another step in their relationship and got a cute sausage dog named Denny.

She continued: “I lived in a house in Finglas with two boys and a girl, but they weren’t athletes and I was struggling. When I moved in with him, he understood my lifestyle which is so important when sport should be a priority. , a few months later I got Denny. It’s been quite a year.”

Ellen was born with an undeveloped left arm and admitted that before finding love with Gavin, she made her self-conscious when it came to dating.

“When I was single and on the dating apps, it was always the same dilemma whether I should include a picture of my arm. Isn’t it? Am I making something out of it? At the end of the day, you want people to get to know you first,” she said.

“You have to come out of the disabled closet to face your disability. I think I just added full body photos of my arm. If they liked my face, they could see my arm. Some people said, ‘Oh, you ‘ am such an inspiration.’ I think, ‘Why? To exist?'”

The Dubliner wants to use the show as a platform to spark important conversations about what it’s like to live with a disability in Ireland.

“I’m the first person with a disability to be on the show so I want to talk about these issues. I had to figure out how to fit into society and it’s still a struggle for me and a lot of people,” Ellen told the publication.

“That’s why I choose to use my platform. All the people who struggle with their own identity, I want to do the show because it’s so important to represent my community.

“People talk to me and I’m like, ‘Don’t stand around it, you can say I don’t have an arm.’ I can say that sometimes people talk around it, but I want them to know they can say it. I try to put people at ease.”