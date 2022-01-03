Buccaneers vs. Jets – Game Recap – January 2, 2022

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Antonio Brown was apparently frustrated and angry. So he walked away.

From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And possibly his NFL career.

The mercurial wide receiver was kicked off the Buccaneers after a bizarre shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93m drive in the closing minutes to a 28-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was out of the team.

He’s no longer a Buc, Arians said. Okay? That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out and won the game.

Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter trailing Tampa Bay 24-10. He seemed animated during a conversation with Mike Evans, who was trying to calm his teammate. But Brown took off his pads, sweater, gloves and T-shirt, tossed the gloves and T-shirt into the stands, then walked bare-chested along the sidelines into the end zone. He then waved to the fans as he jogged through the end zone and ran into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.

It seemed to be an expression of frustration from Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards.

I’m not talking about it, said Arians. He is not part of the Bucs.

Brown was banned from three games last month for violating the competition’s COVID-19 protocols. He also has a history of personal behavior problems and bizarre behavior.

Its a fix, Brady said. Everyone should do what they can to help him in a way that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him a lot. We want to see him at his best. Unfortunately it will not be with our team. …I think everyone needs to be very compassionate and empathetic towards some very difficult things that are happening.

Brady tied with Cameron Brate for a touchdown on the fourth goal of 4 shortly after Brown’s exit, and the QB ended the Bucs’ rally with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left.

The Bucs stopped Jets QB Zach Wilson in fourth and 2 at the 7 without a win, with New York trying to seal the win. New York coach Robert Saleh said the game should have been reversed to Braxton Berrios, but Wilson had the option of doing it secretly based on looks.

We communicated that very poorly, Saleh said, adding that it just makes you sick “because a transfer to Berrios would probably have been a first.

Instead, it gave Brady and the Bucs the ball back with 2:12 to go.

And that was more than enough time.

Brady marched the Buccaneers (12-4) through the field in nine plays, a pass to Grayson who was elevated from the practice squad for the lead score. It was Brady’s third TD pass of the game and 40th of the season, making him, along with Drew Brees, the only players to hit 40 touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

He finished 34 of 50 for 410 yards, the three TDs and an interception for Tampa Bay, which had Arians back after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

LeVeon Bell ran into his former team in the 2-point conversion, forcing New York to need a touchdown. But the Jets (4-12) ran out of time.

We’ve been in crazy situations before, Arians said, “but this was a very special one to come back and win that game.

The game featured the largest age difference between starting quarterbacks since at least 1950, pitting 22-year-old Wilson against 44-year-old Brady.

The Jets took a two-touchdown lead on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard run that ended their opening drive of the second half.

After Brown’s exit and Brady’s TD to Brate, Ryan Succop kicked a 27-yard field goal to narrow New York’s lead to 24-20 with 7:36 left.

It’s a shame we were going to be talking about the last set of events there, Saleh said, but I thought our guys were outstanding today. They deserved better.

JETS FLY EARLIER

New York took a 7-0 lead on a razzle-dazzle play to cap off an impressive opening drive. Running back Michael Carter, lined up in the wildcat, with Wilson behind the right-hand guard, took the direct snap and turned it to Berrios, who went in untouched.

Carter had a 55-yard run early in the ride to get the Jets to the Buccaneers 12.

Brady and the Bucs marched straight down the field on their opening possession with Evans back after missing last week’s game with a hamstring problem and spent time on the COVID-19 list this week catching a 4-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 7.

Wilson, who was 19 of 33 for 234 yards and a TD, answered right back with a 9-yard TD pass to Berrios for a 14-7 lead.

However, it was a costly 13-play, 74-yard drive for the Jets as both Carter (concussion) and left tackle George Fant (left knee) were injured and did not return.

A 39-yarder from Succop made it 14-10.

Brandin Echols intercepted Brady on Tampa Bays’ last possession of the first half and gave it 30 yards back to the Jets 48. New York turned it into points on Eddy Pineiros’ 51 yard field goal with 1 second left.

MORE HISTORY

Brady, who improved to 31-8 against the Jets, also leveled Green Bays Aaron Rodgers as the only players with three seasons of 40 or more TD passes.

Injuries

Buccaneers: RB Ronald Jones (ankle) and DB Rashard Robinson (groin) did not return in the second half after the departure.

Rays: In addition to Carter and Fant, TE left Dan Brown in the second trimester with a hip injury and did not return.

NEXT ONE

Buccaneers: Wrap up the regular season by hosting the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

Jets: Finish their season this Sunday in Buffalo against AFC East rival Bills.

——