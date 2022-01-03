Wild F Mats Zuccarello embarrassed by Winter Classic team performance

The Winter Classic proved to be a double-edged sword for the Minnesota Wild. You finally get the hockey world to stop and watch your team that has been impressive for the past two seasons, and take in the local weather and recognize how important a market the State of Hockey is, but then you really have to put in a good performance on the ice.

The Wild didn’t do that last night.

It’s easy to dismiss it as a missed opportunity due to multiple factors. Whether you want to blame the absence of Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon and Joel Eriksson Ek essentially the backbone of the entire Wilds system, or you can blame it again, or you can even blame the fact that the Wild before the offside hadn’t played in over a week due to postponement and the extended vacation. They had to break through rust and miss a number of key players at the same time, all outdoors in the coldest NHL game ever played.

We’ll make excuses for them so we don’t have to dwell on the current losing streak of five games, but the players themselves certainly won’t give up after the 6-4 loss.

The first two periods, I don’t even have words why it’s just embarrassing I guess, the first two periods, Mats Zuccarello said. To get 40,000 people to freeze their rating and play like that? You also have to give credit to St Louis. They must have outplayed us for 40 minutes. A little pushback in the third, but it doesn’t really matter. You lose the game.

There are no excuses. It’s cold. It’s cold for both teams. The ice is resilient for both teams. They just outplayed us for 40 minutes, easy. We didn’t play smart hockey like we did most of the time this year. I think we all know. We talked about it between the second and the third, we all agree. It’s just a shame it happened on a great night like this, and a lot of people in this cold to support us, and we’re performing that way. We are as disappointed as everyone else.

The entire multi-day event for the players ended with a heavy loss that only adds to the current state of this team. Now with five consecutive losses spanning several weeks, the Wilds are heading in a direction that will negate their eight-game winning streak they earned just before the first of these five defeats.

Of course it sours the day, you know? he said. A great day, and yes, I think this is going to hurt a little. Five in a row now, lost that’s the big picture. This was a fun game for everyone, but now it’s over. Now we have to go back to winning ways and play like we know how to play as a team.

At least there is hope for the future. The holidays are over and at least they will have more chances, even if two more game postponements came under the wire recently to break up this losing streak. The January races start off a bit staggered, but with some heavy practice time and the races that follow, they close out the month and head into February for a five-game road trip.

We must find it, Marcus Foligno said. It must be ours. I think we’ll go to Boston after that, a team that’s always been good, and it’s just something you have to win and build on. There is no panic. It’s a shame to lose such a big game. But we are in charge in the room and we have the mindset that we can get out of it. We just need to get back in the victory column.

Hey, there’s a lot of things that are against us right now, injuries, the schedule. But we have to stick with it. There is one thing that is positive about this: we were rested and we should have a lot of energy to move forward.

If a team can rally and win something out of nowhere, it’s real Minnesota.

Good news is that Brodin should be back for the Boston Bruins visit, and GM Bill Guerin said both Eriksson Ek and Spurgeon will be out for a couple of weeks meaning they should be back by the end of the month for that grueling road trip.

And hey! Top prospects Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy may be making their NHL debuts soon according to the GM, so this roster could go through a lot of changes in the next month or so, and that could generally only turn out to be better. Hopefully that’s enough for the Wild to regain top spot in the division and have that confidence heading into the play-offs.

We tried to be optimistic here.