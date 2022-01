Premier League results summary: Brighton pip Everton in thriller, Brentford beat Aston Villa, Leeds win

Everton boss Rafael Benitez is under even more pressure after his team lost 3-2 at home Brighton at Goodison Park. Brighton moved up to eighth in the Premier League with the dramatic victory as Alexis Mac Allister scored and Dan Burn took the lead for the visitors. A brace from Anthony Gordon proved not enough to help Benitez on another miserable afternoon for the Spaniard. wire transfers Four-time Premier League battle to sign Coutinho – Paper Round 30/12/2021 AT 06:12 Mac Allister gave Brighton the lead in the third minute and Burn headed in unmarked to double the advantage after 28 minutes. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who made his first appearance since August, missed from the spot for Everton to add to the home side’s pain, but Gordon cut the advantage in half with a deflected shot eight minutes after the restart. Mac Allister brought daylight between the sides in the 71st minute and while Gordon gave Everton hope with a goal five minutes later, the Toffees were unable to find an equaliser. As regards Brentford, they enjoyed a memorable afternoon as Mads Roerslev scored a late winner after Yoane Wissa equalized to level up Danny Ings’ opener for Aston Villa. Brentford now surpass Steven Gerrard’s side in the Premier League table as a result of the home win. Ings gave Villa a great start after 16 minutes with his fourth goal since Southampton’s arrival on a great pass from Emi Buendia, but Wissa restored equality from 20 yards with Brentford’s first shot on target. The Bees took all three points when Roerslev scored his first-ever goal for the club in the 83rd minute, on the rebound after Emi Martinez saved his first shot. Elsewhere, Leeds United rhythm Burnley 3-1 to end a three game lost point. Jack Harrison broke the deadlock six minutes before half time with a shot that crawled past Wayne Hennessey and hit the nearest post. Substitute Maxwel Cornet’s stunning free kick tied Burnley in the 54th minute, but Stuart Dallas curled a superb shot into the corner of the net with 13 minutes to go and Dan James came off the bench to secure all three points. set Marcelo Bielsa’s men two minutes into added time with his header. The win puts Leeds eight points clear of the relegation zone, while the Clarets remain third from below, two points behind safety. Eredivisie Gerrard misses Chelsea game with Covid-19 26/12/2021 AT 11:02 Eredivisie ‘Want to fight for the club’ – Benitez questions Lucas Digne’s illness claims 16/12/2021 AT 11:14

