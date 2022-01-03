Last two wildcard places in unpredictable AFC still undecided on the way to week 18





That is definitely true. Routine injuries added to the current wave of positive COVID cases in the NFL have spared no team and are likely to affect the playoff picture in ways more apparent than Wentz’s week. And the bottom line is that as disjointed as the Colts looked on Sunday, the loss wasn’t fatal. They can secure a wildcard seat by winning in Jacksonville next week. That is also thanks to Wentz. If you’re looking for evidence that Wentz can take the Colts to a title, check out their Christmas win over the Arizona Cardinals. He led a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that gave the Colts the win and the breathing room they desperately needed on Sunday. For the Raiders, the win spanned their entire dramatic and traumatic season. They got off to a quick start, saw their coach resign, watched as teammate Henry Ruggs III was charged (and later released by the team) after he was the driver in a car accident that killed a woman, collapsed, and then crashed into one or the other. rallied in some other way. Even the NFL’s longest regular season may not be enough to contain all of that, but the Raiders seem to thrive when they’re on the brink of disaster. Carr threw two interceptions that kept the Raiders from extending their early lead on Sunday (although the Colts got no points from either pick), then dug the Raiders out of the hole he helped create, leading to his 29th comeback in the fourth. quarter of his comeback. eight-year career. Three weeks ago, the Raiders were knocked out by the Chiefs and had lost five out of six games and fell to 6-7. Now they’re 9-7 and could land a playoff spot — their first since 2016 and only their second since heading to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2002 season — with a win over the Chargers in a massive divisional clash with rivals following week, all with a coaching quest on the horizon when the season ends. “We sometimes do things to hinder ourselves,” said Raider’s interim coach Rich Bisaccia. “Then we do things that we think we can keep improving as the game goes on to put ourselves in a position to eventually win.” Bisaccia may have accidentally summed up the entire AFC in that one quote. This season has been a battle of attrition and adjustments, exacerbated by the extra week. The team currently at the top of the conference is the Tennessee Titans, who are 11-5 and have a chance to close out the first round against the Houston Texans next week. The Titans have been without Derrick Henry for two months, but they continue to exhaust their opponents with the running game and the return of Bud Dupree has brought the pass rush back again. The Titans’ defense exposed the Miami Dolphins’ shortcomings at Tua Tagovailoa and presented for the rest of the conference a discouraging picture of what’s to come in the postseason: The Titans are getting healthy and peaking at just the right time. The Colts, Raiders and Chargers can only hope for the same next week.

