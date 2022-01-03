Jamie Mitchell sends list of questions to Cricket Australia following abuse allegations

Former cricketer Jamie Mitchell says he is “relieved” that a tour of less than 19 years in India and Sri Lanka in 1985 is under scrutiny after allegations of abuse were made in an ABC Sport report.

Speaking through his lawyers, Mitchell said the tour had caused “trauma and suffering” throughout his life, and that he was now looking for answers about what might have happened during the tour.

“I’m relieved that some research has finally been done on that 1985 tour,” said Mitchell.

“Instead of being the pinnacle of my cricketing life, that tour has left me with trauma and misery for years.

“Cricket Australia has a chance to differentiate itself by facing this problem and doing the right thing.

“And that means transparency, starting with the right answers to many questions. I’m going to send a list of them to Cricket Australia.”

Among a list of six questions, Mr Mitchell said he wants to know where the reports and reviews of the tour are and what happened to his medical records from the tour.

“My focus is on getting answers and on the well-being of the players,” said Mitchell.

“I expect Cricket Australia to take this very seriously.”

Mitchell’s attorney Michael Magazanik said he hoped Mitchell would get a “comprehensive answer.”

“This tour was in 1985, and that’s not ancient history,” said Mr. Magazanik.

“Cricket Australia should be able to provide Mr Mitchell with a comprehensive response. It is in everyone’s interest that the information is provided promptly.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley says the organization is taking Jamie Mitchell’s claims seriously and is working with the Australian Federal Police to find answers. ( AAP: James Ross )

Commenting on the story, Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, said the organization is committed to protecting its players and staff.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that our organization and sport provides an inclusive, safe and supportive culture for all,” said Mr Hockley.

“We do not tolerate any form of abuse.

“I would like to recognize Jamie Mitchell’s courage in bringing these allegations to our attention.

“We are assisting the police in their investigation and would like to support Mr Mitchell in every way possible.

“I want to recognize all survivors of abuse and commend their bravery.”

Speaking to News Corp., Mr Hockley said he was not aware of any missing documents.

I’m not aware of that,” he said.

“Again, what I would say is that we searched our records very thoroughly and we were absolutely committed to fully supporting the police investigation that is underway, providing any information we have access to that would support that investigation.” .”

The boss of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, Todd Greenberg, said he was delighted that Cricket Australia was trying to find answers to what happened during the 1985 tour. ( AAP: Dan Himbrechts )

Australian Cricketers’ Association boss Todd Greenberg said the story was “extremely disturbing and worrying”.

“The matters raised in relation to Australia’s 1985 under-19 tour of India and Sri Lanka are extremely disturbing and worrying,” Greenberg said.

“We are encouraged that Cricket Australia is working closely with the [Australian] Federal Police as part of their investigation.

“We hope that the findings of the investigation will give players who are still grappling with the events more than 30 years later some peace of mind by giving them a more complete picture of what happened.

“The ACA has made an offer of support to our members who may need assistance. We understand that a story like this can provoke a reaction from our members [who were] not only on this tour, [but]also not only with regard to cricket.”

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell told Nine Newspapers the story was “shocking” and needed to be addressed.

I hope CA will respond in a humane way and be empathetic with the individuals, rather than trying to defend the organization, he said.

It was a shocking revelation. I would have hoped such a thing hadn’t happened, but realism tells you that other areas of life have seen things like that happen.

“I’ve been involved with it for the past ten years and I know that the systems are in place today to at least minimize the risk.