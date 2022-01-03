Florida State Football Recruiting: News, Offers, Commitments, Outlook

Happy New Year, recruitniks! Welcome to the 27th edition of the ongoing 2022 recruiting discussion! Florida State wrapped up a rollercoaster of a first day of the early signing period as DB Travis Hunter and WR Devaughn Mortimer flip to other schools while adding OL Julian Armella, DB/AAT Azareeh Thomas, and DE Dante Anderson to the tribe 22 . If you want to relive the craziness, heres the ESP Tracker in all its glory.

As of today, the 2022 class is sitting on 22 signatories/commitments (Anderson has not since been added in again and transfers do not factor into class rankings) and owns one composite national team ranking No. of 14 (and is currently 2nd best class in the ACC, behind the North Carolina Tar Heels). However, remember that we still have six weeks until the traditional National Signing Day, so there’s still plenty to do!

Who will be next to visit, commit or disband? As always, go below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to stay up to date with the latest news Florida Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to insert questions or comments trial lessons.

Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a new podcast channel called Everything Noles, which is also our rebranded recruiting podcast, The State of Florida from Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars.

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of Football Pledges/Signers of 2022

QUARTERBACK: 4-star AJ Duffy (FL)

RUNNING BACK/ATLET: 3-star Rodney Hill (GA)

Wide receiver: Transfer Mycah Pittman (Oregon)

WIDE RECEIVER: Transfer Johnny Wilson (Arizona State)

TIGHT END: 3-star Brian Courtney (VA)

TIGHT END: 3 stars Jerrale Powers (TX)

ATTACKING TACKLE: Transfer Bless Harris (Lamar University)

ATTACKING TACKLE: 4-star Julian Armella (FL)

ATTACKING TACKLE: 3-star Daughtry Richardson (FL)

OFFENSIVE GUARD / TACKLE: 4 stars Jaylen Early (TX)

OFFENSIVE GUARD / TAKING UP: 4 stars Qaeshon Sapp (GA)

INITIAL GUIDE: 3-star Kanaya Charlton (GA)

CENTER: Transfer Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin)

OFFENSIVE/Defensive Lineman: 4 stars Antavious Tae Woody (AL) (not for early draw)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 3-Star Bishop Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 3-star Daniel Lyons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3-star Aaron Hester (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4-star Dante Anderson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3-star Omar Graham Jr. (FL)

Cornerback / ATHLETE: 4 stars Azareyeh Thomas (FL)

SAFETY/ATHLETE: 5-Star Sam McCall (FL)

