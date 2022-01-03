Sports
Florida State Football Recruiting: News, Offers, Commitments, Outlook
Happy New Year, recruitniks! Welcome to the 27th edition of the ongoing 2022 recruiting discussion! Florida State wrapped up a rollercoaster of a first day of the early signing period as DB Travis Hunter and WR Devaughn Mortimer flip to other schools while adding OL Julian Armella, DB/AAT Azareeh Thomas, and DE Dante Anderson to the tribe 22 . If you want to relive the craziness, heres the ESP Tracker in all its glory.
As of today, the 2022 class is sitting on 22 signatories/commitments (Anderson has not since been added in again and transfers do not factor into class rankings) and owns one composite national team ranking No. of 14 (and is currently 2nd best class in the ACC, behind the North Carolina Tar Heels). However, remember that we still have six weeks until the traditional National Signing Day, so there’s still plenty to do!
Who will be next to visit, commit or disband? As always, go below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to stay up to date with the latest news Florida Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to insert questions or comments trial lessons.
Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a new podcast channel called Everything Noles, which is also our rebranded recruiting podcast, The State of Florida from Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Check out our first episode here, and check back to this article and list links to each podcast we record, for your convenience.
For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account that you can follow!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars
(click on names for links to commitment articles)
Class of Football Pledges/Signers of 2022
QUARTERBACK: 4-star AJ Duffy (FL)
RUNNING BACK/ATLET: 3-star Rodney Hill (GA)
Wide receiver: Transfer Mycah Pittman (Oregon)
WIDE RECEIVER: Transfer Johnny Wilson (Arizona State)
TIGHT END: 3-star Brian Courtney (VA)
TIGHT END: 3 stars Jerrale Powers (TX)
ATTACKING TACKLE: Transfer Bless Harris (Lamar University)
ATTACKING TACKLE: 4-star Julian Armella (FL)
ATTACKING TACKLE: 3-star Daughtry Richardson (FL)
OFFENSIVE GUARD / TACKLE: 4 stars Jaylen Early (TX)
OFFENSIVE GUARD / TAKING UP: 4 stars Qaeshon Sapp (GA)
INITIAL GUIDE: 3-star Kanaya Charlton (GA)
CENTER: Transfer Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin)
OFFENSIVE/Defensive Lineman: 4 stars Antavious Tae Woody (AL) (not for early draw)
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 3-Star Bishop Thomas (FL)
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 3-star Daniel Lyons (FL)
DEFENSIVE END: 3-star Aaron Hester (FL)
DEFENSIVE END: 4-star Dante Anderson (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3-star Omar Graham Jr. (FL)
Cornerback / ATHLETE: 4 stars Azareyeh Thomas (FL)
SAFETY/ATHLETE: 5-Star Sam McCall (FL)
Scouting Reports
Bless Harris
Jaylen Early
Antavious Tae Woody
Rodney Hill
Sam McCallo
Tribe 22 Florida State of Recruiting Series
December 11 Recruiting Visitor Analysis
December 4 Recruiting visitors, analysis
Tribe 22 updates and NT&T’s second mock class (11/23)
Mid season check on Tribe 22
FSoR: Now what? (9/14, after the loss of the JSU)
Updates on the eve of the season in 2021, the first lesson of NT & T (9/3)
Where tribe 22 comes from (July 8)
Where Tribe 22 Stands Now (June 30)
quarterbacks
To run
Wide receivers
Tight ends
Attacking Linemen
Defensive Purposes
Defensive Tackles
linebackers
defensive backs
Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars Podcasts:
(12/14): Early Signing Period preview
(11/25): The second mock breaking NT & T: How will shake Tribe 22?
(11/16): How will the Miami win translate to recruitment?
(10/20): Florida State of Recruiting: Can FSU Take Advantage of Today’s College Football Landscape?
(22/09): Where FSU is going from here, after the Wake Forest game
(9/7): Where FSU stands with recruits after the game at Notre Dame
(9/3): Breaking Down the Visitor List for the Notre Dame Game
(9/1): September 1st means that tribe 23 recruiting is officially on the clock!
(8/2): Jaylen Early involvement immediate response pod
(7/29) The first episode of the renamed Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars! July summary, looking ahead, and commit stem 22 legacy Aaron Hester interview
(7/8): Letter bag edition!!
(6/29) Looking back at the very successful official visit weekend of 25 June
(6/23) Interview with Omar Graham Jr., discussing his and Vand Revius Jacobs commitments
(6/17): Assessing the Mega Camp and early June OVS, and look forward to the big weekend visit 6/25
(6/1): Seminole Wrap / Triple Option May Madness Crossover Podcast
(15/4): Summarizing the Spring Game recruitment event, top 10 recruits present
(3/3): Discussing the deployment of Sam McCall and c/o 22 WR/TE targets
(2/22): Discussing the 2023 commits and 2022 QBs and RBS
Seminole Wrap: 2021 FSU Recruitment Analysis, Analysis, 2022 Preview
Thoughts, analysis on the early signing period of FSUs
10 Class of 2022 Prospects to Know
Part I of JP’s Recruits to Know in 2022
Part II of JP’s Recruits to Know in 2022
