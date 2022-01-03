Where the 2022 Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team Went to College

The 2022 women’s olympic ice hockey team in the US has been announced. Of the 23 named in the squad, all have strong ties to college hockey.

Minnesota has eight former or current players on the team, which is the most of any college. After the Golden Gophers at number 1, Wisconsin is in second place with five and Boston College is in third place with three.

Let’s take a look at each player’s collegiate career on the roster:

Where the 2022 U.S. Ice Hockey Team Played in College

Forward

— Hannah Brandt (Minnesota):She played four seasons in Minnesota from 2012-16 and won National Championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016. She was a vital player for all four years of her time with the Gophers, amassed 285 points in 158 games and finishing as a finalist for the Gophers. Patty Kazmaier Award in 2014 and 2015.

– Dani Cameranesi (Minnesota):Another Minnesota alum, she played for the Gophers from 2013-17 and won national championships in 2015 and 2016. She racked up 201 points in 143 games and her best season came in 2015-16 when she registered 68 points in 40 games.

– Alex Carpenter (Boston College):In four seasons with the Eagles, Carpenter was sensational with 279 points in 150 games. She won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2015, but her highest point total came in 2015-16 when she reached 88. That year she finished as a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award.

– Jesse Compher (University of Boston): The Northbrook, Illinois native played four seasons for the Terriers from 2017-21, scoring 127 points in 109 games.

– Kendall Coyne Schofield (Northeast):The fast forward played four seasons with Northeastern, scoring 249 points in 133 games. Her best season came in 2016 when she won the Patty Kazmaier Award with 84 points in 37 games.

– Brianna Decker (Wisconsin):Decker had a standout four-year career with Wisconsin, scoring 244 points in 143 games. Her biggest jump in the game came between her freshman and sophomore when she went from 27 points in 27 games to 80 points in 41 games. She won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2011-12 after scoring 82 points in 40 games.

— Amanda Kessel (Minnesota):Kessel had a decent career with Minnesota, from 2010-13 and then finished her senior season in 2015-16. She racked up a whopping 101 points in 46 games in 2012-13 en route to the Patty Kazmaier Award. She finished her collegiate career with 248 points in 128 games. All those points helped her teams to three national championships in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

– Hilary Knight (Wisconsin):Speaking of decorated former college hockey players, Knight played four seasons in Wisconsin and won national championships in 2009 and 2011. She racked up 262 points in 161 games and was named WCHA Player of the Year in 2009. She is the leading goalscorer in Badgers history with 143.

– Murphy Abbey (Minnesota):Murphy is currently taking a year off from school to pursue the Olympics. She was a freshman at Minnesota last season, earning 18 points in 20 games.

– Kelly Pannek (Minnesota):Pannek played four seasons with the Gophers, winning National Championships in 2015 and 2016. In 157 games during those four seasons, the Plymouth, Minnesota native racked up 186 points, with her best season in 2016-17 when she amassed 62 points.

– Abby Roque (Wisconsin):Roque was an offensive weapon for the Badgers, scoring 170 points over 155 games in her four seasons. She was named WCHA Player of the Year in 2020 when she racked up 58 points in 36 games. Her success made her a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award the same year. She won a national championship in 2019.

– Hayley Scamurra (Northeast):She spent four seasons with Northeastern from 2013-17, scoring 111 points in 123 games. She and Coyne Schofield created quite a dynamic duo for most of her college career.

-Grace Zumwinkle (Minnesota):She spent four seasons in Minnesota from 2017-21, registering 148 points in 133 games and becoming captain for the 2020-21 season. She was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2021, achieving 24 points in 20 matches.

Defense

– Cayla Barnes (Boston College):Barnes played four seasons at Boston College from 2017-21, scoring 56 points in 95 games.

– Megan Bozek (Minnesota):Bozek had a decent career in college, playing for Minnesota from 2009-13 and leading the team in its final season in 2012-13. Her best season came as captain when she racked up 57 points in 41 games and finished as a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award. Those 57 points set a program record for points by a defender in one season. She also won back-to-back national championships in 2012 and 2013.

– Jincy Dunne (state of Ohio):Dunne played four seasons for the Buckeyes from 2016-2020 and was team captain for the last two. She racked up 99 points in 147 games played and won the WCHA Defensive Player of the Year in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

– Savannah Harmon (Clarkson):Harmon skated four seasons for Clarkson from 2014-18 and, like Dunne, was the captain of her team for the final two. She racked up 113 points in 160 games and won back-to-back national titles in 2017 and 2018.

– Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin):Harvey was scheduled to join the Badgers this season, but was then selected for the USA Hockey residency program.

-Megan Keller (Boston College):Keller played four seasons at Boston College, the most notable coming in 2015-16 when she led all defenders in points that year with 52. That helped her become a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award. She finished her collegiate career with 158 points in 151 games.

— Lee Stecklein (Minnesota):In Stecklein’s four seasons with Minnesota, she won three league titles (2013, 2015, and 2016). She finished her collegiate career with 93 points in 157 games.

goalkeepers

– Alex Cavallini (Wisconsin):Cavallini held off Wisconsin for four seasons, with her best finish in 2011-12 when she scored 1.43 goals against average and a save rate of 0.949. Her other best campaign came in 2013-14 when she registered a 1.32 GAA and a 0.945 save. She won a national championship in 2011.

– Nicole Hensley (Lindenwood):If there was a picture in the dictionary next to “On your head,” it would be Hensley. She is the all-time NCAA leader in rescues with 4,094. Her best season came in 2015-16 when she achieved a serve percentage of 2.52 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.922.

– Maddie Rooney (Minnesota Duluth):Rooney played four seasons at Minnesota Duluth and her best came in 2016-17, when she played to a 1.65 GAA and a 0.942 serve. She was the starting goalkeeper of the US team that won gold at the 2018 Olympics.

