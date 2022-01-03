Sports
packers vs. Vikings Live Score, Updates, Highlights of NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’
The Vikings will fight the Packers along the way, without Kirk Cousins, and fight to keep the Minnesota playoff hopes alive, while Green Bay will fight for first place in the NFC playoffs.
Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 Friday morning and landed on the Vikings’ reserve/COVID list. Back-up quarterback Sean Mannion was activated by reserves and will lead Minnesota against the Packers.
However, Vikings leading running back Dalvin Cook was removed from the Vikings’ COVID roster earlier this week, making him available to start against the Packers. He rushed for a combined total of 294 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games before testing positive on December 23.
Aaron Rodgers, who delivers a three-touchdown performance in Green Bay’s 24-22 win against the Browns, will lead the Packers against the Vikings. A win at home to Green Bay could put the Packers first in the NFC and see you in the first round of the playoffs.
Sporting News follows live score updates and highlights from Packers vs. Vikings on “Sunday Night Football”. Read below for the full results from the week 17 NFL game.
packers vs. Vikings score
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|f
|packers
|3
|17
|7
|–
|–
|Vikings
|0
|3
|0
|–
|–
packers vs. Vikings Updates, Highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’
All times East.
10:18 PM: TOUCHDOWN PACKERS.Dillon rushes for 4 yards to the center and into the end zone. Green Bay leads 27-3 with 9:28 left in the third quarter.
10:14 PM:Dillon runs 8 yards to the Minnesota 14.
10:08 PM:Vikings go three-and-forth on their opening drive and punt. Moore returns for 22 yards and positions Green Bay on their own 49. A personal foul penalty against Minnesota gives Green Bay and another 15 yards.
Rest: Packers 20, Vikings 3
9:52 PM: FIELD GOAL VIKINGS.Joseph makes a 51-yard effort and puts Minnesota on the board to finish the half.
9:47 PM:Mannion runs 11 yards and positions the Vikings on the 33.
9:45 pm:Mannion completes a pass to Jefferson, who rushes 16 yards and is pushed out of the lane at the Green Bay 44.
9:38 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN PACKERS.Rodgers connects with Adams in the end zone for 11 yards. Crosby makes the extra point and puts the Packers up to 20-0 with 1:05 in the half.
9:32 p.m.:Rodgers completes a pass to Adams for 19 yards and positions Green Bay on the Vikings’ 45 before the two-minute warning.
21:29:Mannion is fired by Smith for a 5 yards loss in third place. Minnesota kicks and gives the Packers possession on their own 36.
9:25 PM: TOUCHDOWN PACKERS.Rodgers connects with Lazard 20 yards in the end zone, holding out Green Bay. Packers lead 13-0 with 4:11 left in half.
9:23 PM:Rodgers completes a pass to Lazard in the middle for 17 yards and pushes Green Bay to the Minnesota 25.
9:18 pm:Cook comes up short for the first down and the Vikings punt. Moore returns and runs 10 yards to position the Packers on their own 34.
9:15 pm:Gary fires Mannion for a 10-yard loss and pushes the Vikings back to their own 15.
21:12:FIELD TARGET PACKERS. Rodgers throws another incomplete pass from third behind, then Crosby puts in a 36-yard effort that keeps Green Bay on top 6-0.
9:10 PM:Jones breaks free and runs for 28 yards, positioning the Packers on the Minnesota 24.
21:06:Green Bay defense shuts down Cook for a 1-yard loss, forcing Minnesota to kick again. Packers start their ride on their own 21.
First Quarter: Packers 3, Vikings 0
8:58 PM:Lynch knocks Dillon down for a 1 yard loss and Packers kicks. Minnesota starts their ride on their own 31.
8:55 PM:Minnesota goes three-and-out and kicks after Mannion finishes to Jefferson short of a first down.
8:49 PM:Rodgers throws an incomplete pass and turns the ball on downs. Minnesota will take over on their own 11.
8:45 PM:Jones runs to 27 yards and gives Green Bay another run of downs at the Minnesota 18.
8:42 PM:Mannion throws an incomplete pass to the sideline and turns the ball to Green Bay at the 47.
8:38 PM:Mannion connects 24 yards with Conklin and goes out of bounds at the Packers’ 48. A downfield pass penalty against the Vikings pushes them back to their own 47.
8:34 PM:Mannion completes a pass to Conklin, who rushes for a first down. Green Bay challenged the verdict of a 23 yards gain and the call was overturned after review. Conklin rushed to 12 yards and placed the Vikings on their own 46.
8:28 PM: FIELDGOAL PACKERS.After Rodgers failed to take a win over Davis in third deficit, Crosby makes a 35-yard effort and puts Green Bay on the board to end their opening stage.
8:25 PM:Rodgers throws a deep pass to Adams for 30 yards and positions the Packers in the Minnesota 17.
8:18 PM:Vikings win the toss and postpone. Packers start with possession.
Start time Packers vs. Vikings
- Date: sunday january 2
- kick off: 8:20 p.m. EST, 7:20 p.m. CST
The start of Packers vs. Vikings is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. A historical site will host this game as it will start Lambeau Fields Frozen Tundra.
What channel is Packers vs. Vikings to see today?
- TV Channel (National): NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock, fuboTV
packers vs. Vikings will be broadcast nationally for “Sunday Night Football” on Week 17. The match is called up by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth, with Kathryn Tappen reporting from the sidelines.
In Canada, viewers can watch Packers vs. Watch Vikings on DAZN, which includes every NFL game as part of a 30-day free trial.
Packers schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent/result
|kick-off time
|TV
|11
|November 21st
|at Vikings
|1:00 PM ET
|ESPN
|12
|Nov 28
|vs. LA Rams
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|13
|5th of December
|BYE
|14
|12 December
|vs. bears
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|15
|Dec 19
|at Ravens
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|16
|25th of December
|vs. browns
|3:30 p.m. ET
|NFL/Fox
|17
|January 2nd
|vs. Vikings
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|18
|January 9
|at Lions
|13:00 ET
|Fox
Vikings schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|11
|November 21st
|packers
|1:00 pm
|Fox
|12
|Nov 28
|@49ers
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox
|13
|5th of December
|@Lions
|1:00 pm
|CBS
|14
|December 9
|Steelers
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox, NFL Network
|15
|the 20th of December
|@Bears
|8:15 pm
|ESPN
|16
|December 26
|Rams
|1:00 pm
|Fox
|17
|January 2nd
|@Packers
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|18
|January 9
|bears
|1:00 pm
|Fox
Schedule ‘Sunday Night Football’ 2021
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|1
|September 9 (Thurs)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Sept 12th
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
|2
|Sept 19
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|Sept 26
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
|4
|October 3
|New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|October 10
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
|6
|October 17
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks
|7
|Oct 24
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts
|8
|Oct 31
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys
|9
|November 7th
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans
|10
|Nov 14
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|11
|November 21st
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|12
|Nov 28
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
|13
|5th of December
|Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
|14
|12 December
|Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
|15
|Dec 19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
|16
|December 26
|Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys
|17
|January 2nd
|Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
|18
|January 9
|To be determined
