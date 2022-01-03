Table tennis champion to electronics wizz





Chennai: Two decades ago, before Make in India was on everyone’s lips, an obscure Chennai company that built electronic systems for the defense and aerospace industries showed off its slogan — Made in India with pride — at every corporate exhibition.

The entity is Data Patterns, which founder S Rangarajan has built over the past 35 years. It designs and manufactures radars, underwater electronics/communication systems, electronic warfare systems and small satellites and others.

A middle class Mylapore boy who did his post graduate training at IIT-Madras, he is also a former table tennis champion. “Everyone said I was crazy trying to build products from India at a time when IT services were booming. But our logic was why it would only be a small part of our defense story and why we partner with foreign giants when we can make them [parts] ourselves,” says Rangarajan.

The fledgling company competed with global multinationals for orders. Rangarajan and his team plopped down in conference rooms to demonstrate their products to government agencies. With bank loans as the only financing and no collateral to pledge, Rangarajan had a sharp focus on profitability. He is proud that the company has never made a loss. “Everything we did, we did it with the future in mind, and not just for the present gratification,” he says.

They got their first breakthrough in 1999 and won a `2 crore’ contract from Bharat Electronics to create electronic warfare systems. “I had never had a crore in my life and almost felt like I had to close and go,” he says.

In 2001, the company won its most prestigious project, designing electronic systems for the BrahMos missile program. In 2019, it received an order of `390 crore from the Ministry of Defense.

Today it stands at yet another inflection point. The company went public on December 24 with the aim of raising `580 crore. It mopped up over 49,800 crore. Shares opened at a premium of 48% thanks to the company’s robust order book of approximately 581 crore, revenue of 224 crore and profit of

55 million dollars. “Many large companies want to buy us out, but we want to build and scale up competencies ourselves,” says Rangarajan.

To survive, he had to learn every part of the business, making him a hands-on CEO. “I’m not trying to do that, since no one is eternal; the goal is to build an institution that can survive any particular person,” he says. “We are a very flat organization and we all speak the same language, we have the freedom to fight it out like a typical Indian family,” he adds.

Rangarajan’s wife joined him in 2002 to help handle a number of HR and administrative duties, and the couple (who have no children) has their 800-plus employees

family. Does he want to learn something from today’s entrepreneurs? “They have the utmost confidence. Our generation is always driven by fear of not being able to keep the big promises. I don’t think I will be able to speak like them even today,” Rangarajan said.

