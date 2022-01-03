Packers lead Vikings 30-10 after three





Packers lead Vikings 20-3 at halftime The Packers and Vikings traded three-and-outs before Jones ignited Green Bay’s next series. He started the ride with a 12-yard catch before breaking up a 28-yard run that took him past Ryan Grant for fifth-place all-time in career-rushing yards. Allen Lazard also made an impressive 13 yards catch on a crossing route to move the ball into midfield. The Packers finally settled on a 36-yard field goal from Crosby to extend their lead to 6-0 with 9:11 to go in the first half. Rodgers also surpassed 55,000 passing yards on the drive, making the NFL’s reigning MVP just one of 10 quarterbacks in league history to reach that goal. Rashan Gary sacked Mannion first for a 10-yard loss. It was his team-leading 9 sack of the year. The Vikings went three-and-out for the third series in a row. Green Bay didn’t. Rodgers hit Adams in the flat on a third-and-1 on a read option for 15 yards. On a 5-yard catch, Adams became the sixth receiver with at least 600 catches, 8,000 receiving yards, and 70 touchdowns in NFL history. Adams is also the fourth receiver in the team’s history with 8,000 receiving yards, along with Donald Driver, James Lofton and Sterling Sharpe. The Packers extended their lead to 13-0 with Allen Lazard jumping and coming down with a 20-yard touchdown pass with 4:11 left in the half. Minnesota went three-and-out for the fourth straight series, with Preston Smith sacking Mannion for a 5-yard loss at third-and-10. The Packers moved the ball back into Vikings territory with a 19-yard pass to Adams on the two-minute warning. Rodgers extended his run of consecutive completions to 10, eventually connecting with Adams on an 11-yard touchdown to push the Packers forward 20-0 with 1:05 left in the half. The Vikings moved into Packers’ territory during their two-minute streak. Greg Joseph finished the first half with a 51-yard field goal.

