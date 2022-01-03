vikings vs. Packers live updates: Sunday Night Football score, start time, news, playoff photo, highlights and more





And that’s it The Packers defeated the Vikings 37-10. Two minute warning We are at the two minute warning. Here’s What Happened Tonight In The NFL Playoff Race. Packers achieve No. 1 in the NFC and home field advantage in playoffs plus first-round bye Philadelphia Eagles secure a spot in the playoffs Minnesota Vikings out Aaron Rodgers’ latest stat Rodgers finishes 29-for-38 for 288 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 114.8 QB rating. Jordan Love in the game Jordan Love is now in the game for the Packers as Aaron Rodgers dons a jacket and hangs on the sidelines for the rest of this time. Kellen Mouth in the game Vikings rookie Kellen Mond enters the game, replacing Sean Mannion. He’s from Texas A&M. Mannion went 19 for 29 for 151 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t turn the ball. And the Vikings go 3-and-out again after the Packers drop an easy pick 6. AJ Dillon enters AJ Dillon storms into the end zone from 7 meters and then throws himself into the fans at Lambeau Field. The Packers offensive line continues to dominate the Vikings’ defense line, especially in the red zone. That’s Dillon’s second touchdown of the game. That drive took more than six minutes of game time as the Packers want to lock up the top player in the NFC North. The Eagles are also about to take a spot with the loss of the Vikings. Packers 37, Vikings 10 11 plays, 70 yards, 6:19 Vikings get a touchdown Sean Mannion throws his first NFL touchdown to KJ Osborn and gets the Vikings on the board. That was after lineman Garrett Bradbury picked up 20 yards on a catch after it veered off Ty Conklin on a big hit and Bradbury caught him and thundered across the field. Honestly, it was the coolest play of the night. The third quarter also ended on the touchdown pass. Packers 30, Vikings 10 8 plays, 65 yards, 3:22 Packers add a FG . please Green Bay adds three more points on a short drive after taking over in midfield for the Vikings after they turned it around on downs. Green Bay 30, Vikings 3 8 plays, 32 yards, 3:48 Turnover on downs for Vikings Hey, the Vikings got one down first at least. It’s Packer’s ball in midfield. Packers add one more TD . please This is now officially in eruption territory. AJ Dillon scores his fourth touchdown of the year from four yards out. Looks like the NFC is going through Lambeau Field. And it also looks like Aaron Rodgers will add another MVP trophy to his trophy case. Packers 27, Vikings 3 7 plays, 37 yards, 3:51 Another 3 and out Add another 3-and-out for the Vikings. They took two yards on that opening drive of the second half. We are ready for the second half Can the Vikings get past midfield again? It feels like 1 degree in Green Bay now. It’s delicious! This is how bad the Vikings offensive has been Chad Graff breaks it down. Vikings attack in the first half:

5 plays, 19 yards, turnover on downs

3 plays, 7 yards, point

3 plays, 6 yards, point

3 plays, -4 yards, punt

3 plays, -5 yards, punt

8 plays, 42 yards, field goal — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 3, 2022 Vikings get field goal Greg Joseph scores a 51-yard field goal as time runs out in the first half. That is impressive considering the 10 degrees. According to the broadcast, that is the longest field goal in January in the history of Lambeau Field. The Vikings picked up three downs in a last minute practice with Sean Mannion, which is impressive considering they had one before this ride. Packers 20, Vikings 3 10 plays, 42 yards, 1:03 The Vikings tweeted this pregame No words. Just look at it. What is this? Rodgers to Adams Green Bay scores with just over a minute to go and Aaron Rodgers finds Davante Adams in the end zone. Adams is now over 100 yards in the first half. The Packers drove off the field to pick up that touchdown just before halftime. Green Bay now has 299 yards. Minnesota has 28 yards. Packers 20, Vikings 0 6 plays, 63 yards, 1:03 Two minute warning Can Green Bay fill the lead before halftime? The Vikings have 1 first down The Green Bay defense forces another 3-and-out. yay. Just pass the ball to Dalvin Cook. Your season is at stake. Touchdown packers Aaron Rodgers finds Allen Lazard in the end zone on a 20-yard pass to give the Packers a 13-0 lead over Minnesota. Lazard jumped over Chris Boyd to grab the ball and come down with it. There’s still 4:11 left in the second quarter and MVP chants are echoing around Lambeau Field. Packers 13, Vikings 0 6 plays, 66 yards, 3:21 A look at the gambling side… If you bet the under on this game, you will love what you see.

