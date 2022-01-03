Bernie Saunders shows hockey must grapple with ugly history in thoughtful new memoir

Bernie Saunders wrote a memoir titled Shut Out: The Game That Did Not Love Me Black.Thanks to Harper Collins

Bernie Saunders knows some of you won’t believe him. More than 40 years ago, when he hit the ice for the Quebec Nordiques at the end of their 1979-80 season, he became the NHL’s fifth black player in history, and a star that is seemingly on the rise.

But he didn’t last long in the competition. When he wrote an op-ed for this newspaper last month about racism in hockey, in which he mentioned that he had left the game because of the brutality he had dealt with fans, management and other players over the years, some readers suggested online forums that he probably just wasn’t good enough to make it like a pro.

And yes, Saunders knows and recognizes that there are many factors that contribute to an athlete’s success and/or failure. Yet it’s also true that the long-held belief that sport is a meritocracy is being challenged by stories that are emerging now, after decades of people resisting hearing them.

Saunders adds to that re-evaluation with his recently published memoir Shut Out: The Game That Didn’t Love Me Black. The book is not, as he writes, intended to expose people from my past, nor to rebuke villains who have wronged me. He just wants readers to put themselves in his shoes: spending your early years preparing something you love, and then discovering a very different environment from the one in your childhood dreams.

Last month, on a Zoom call from his home in Greenville, SC, Saunders expressed his desire to add to the official record of hockey history. Hed began writing the memoir in 2016, following the death of his older brother, pioneering ESPN broadcaster, John Saunders. But the murder of George Floyd last year gave him new urgency to join the conversation.

I’m ashamed to admit that, he said. It almost looks bad, if that’s what it took you know, a black man lying in the middle of the street with a cop’s knee on his neck. I am 65 years old and I have dealt with so much racism that you almost get used to it over time. You’re just kind of busy with it.

But after that incident, and the outbreak of racism in hockey news from Akim Aliu who stepped forward with allegations of abuse by a coach, to an anonymous fan who attacked New York Ranger prospect KAndre Miller with a racial nickname in a Zoom callchat, Saunders felt compelled to add some historical context.

Born in Montreal in 1956, Saunders took up hockey like many Canadian boys of the time. At the age of four, he hit the ice after making such a jealous fuss when he saw his brother play that a sympathetic coach invited him to join the team. Except, of course, that the Saunders brothers didn’t look like the other guys: Until more than a decade later, in October 1974, they saw Mike Marson appear before the Washington Capitals, Saunders writes, John and I thought we were the only black ones. players on the planet.

At that point, Saunders had endured years of abuse, from casual swear words (a local newspaper in Chteauguay used to call him the little black one) to an arena full of spectators shouting the N word, as he writes, unloading verbal rubbish at a KKK rally level.

There were exceptions: After one such game in Rochester in the spring of 1980, where he played for the visiting AHL’s Syracuse Firebirds (scored the tying run with 20 seconds left, then the winner in extra time), Saunders read a letter to the editor in the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle from a supporter of the local team, praising him for his talent and poise, and denouncing the bigotry of the other fans.

Saunders probably wouldn’t have written the book if he hadn’t had items like that letter that testify to what he’d been through. I don’t think anyone would even believe me, he said. The vitriol I was confronted with was almost unimaginable.

He admits that he doubted even his own memories. Since so much time had passed, I began to think in my head, Bernie, is that true? For example, had he actually led the Quebec Nordiques in goals during training camp in the fall of 1980, even beating the newly arrived Stastny brothers? Had the team still cut him even before the preseason started? Yes: the proof was there, in the archives.

But that’s the kind of trick time can play with you, especially when people insist that sports provide a level playing field for everyone. And the caustic consequence: If you didn’t make it, it must be because you just didn’t have the skills.

Saunders doesn’t blame racism for every accident in his career. There was what he calls old-fashioned bad luck, as well as some bad management: By the fall of 1980, the Nordiques had ended their affiliation with their AHL farming team, so there was nowhere to send Saunders for development after they got him off the list.

He eventually returned to the team for a short period, but dysfunctional dynamics in the locker rooms did not help, and he was sent down for the second and final time.

He wants people to understand that hockey didn’t change overnight when Willie ORee took to the ice for the Boston Bruins in 1958 and became the first black player in the NHL. And while critics have focused on NHL executives, Saunders believes any substantial change has to come from the players.

When four Chicago fans racially taunted Washington Capitals Devante Smith-Pelly during a game in February 2018, his teammates just sat on their hands, Saunders says. When Alius AHL coach Bill Peters used racist language, I think his [fellow] players should have said did not play for this man. Take a stand. Because I firmly believe that the only way to get through this is for it to become a us problem. Black players shouldn’t have to solve it alone.

At the same time, Saunders says, hockey must grapple with its own ugly history, with stories like his own. Until then, the sport can’t really move forward.

After he retired from hockey, Saunders notes that he found a second career, in the pharmaceutical industry. There, he explains, is a primary principle: You diagnose before you prescribe. People need to study history before solving problems. Hockey has just never done that.