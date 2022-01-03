Sports
Tennis stars back protocols and medics over vax waivers
As long as it’s all for the right reasons and it’s for real medical exceptions, I mean I don’t think you can really argue with that.
Amid intense interest in the status of No. 1 and nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status, Tiley said the clock was ticking for Djokovic to arrive in Australia.
Many players have arrived. We have a few more charter flights in this week until the end of this week, and then all the players will be here, Tiley told Channel Nine.
As for Novak’s status, I think I’ll have a much clearer picture in the coming days.
Otherwise it will be quite late for him to show up and play the Australian Open.
Tiley reiterated that all waiver requests submitted by players are examined by more than one group of medical professionals.
There are two medical panels that review each application, and they review it blindly. They don’t know who the applicant is, Tiley said.
against the ATAGIA [Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation] guidelines, an exemption is granted or not. The reason for granting that waiver remains private, between the panel and the applicant.
Australia’s No. 1 Ashleigh Barty supported the existing processes.
It’s a tough one for me because it’s not my decision. We put our trust in the people who make these decisions. They have the correct information. That’s what it is. That’s all. There’s no other option, said Barty.
That’s the last thing on my mind when I’m on the field, the medical history of the player on the other side.
Djokovic was a late withdrawal from the Serbian team for this week’s ATP Cup in Sydney.
Footage has surfaced of Djokovic, equal to 20 grand slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, training in southern Spain ahead of a possible trip to Australia.
Djokovic has trained at both the Soto Tennis Academy and the Puento Romano Tennis Club, about 50 kilometers away, hitting Australian Open Dunlop balls.
There are conflicting reports in Serbian media as to whether Djokovic was actively seeking a medical exemption from vaccination. The reason was that his withdrawal from the ATP Cup has not been announced.
Last week, his Serbian teammates were largely unsure whether Djokovic would still leave for Australia.
Loading
Said teammate Dusan Lajovic: We knew it [Djokovic was out of the ATP Cup]I think a day and a half ago or something.
I think they were all waiting for that last minute decision. He said, I’m not coming guys to the ATP Cup; good look about the Australian Open. I mean, he hasn’t indicated whether he’s coming or not, but he’s waiting for a decision.
I don’t know the official reason, but maybe the ATP knows, said Lajovic. [Djokovic] just said he’s not coming to the ATP Cup and he’s trying to get to the Australian Open.
Frenchman Gael Monfils also said he would have no problem playing against an opponent with a medical exemption. Its a big question, to be honest, said Monfils. Ultimately it is what it is.
Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.
Sources
2/ https://www.theage.com.au/sport/tennis/tennis-stars-back-protocols-and-medicos-ruling-on-vax-exemptions-20220103-p59lhm.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]