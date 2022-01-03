Tennis stars back protocols and medics over vax waivers

As long as it’s all for the right reasons and it’s for real medical exceptions, I mean I don’t think you can really argue with that. Amid intense interest in the status of No. 1 and nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status, Tiley said the clock was ticking for Djokovic to arrive in Australia. Many players have arrived. We have a few more charter flights in this week until the end of this week, and then all the players will be here, Tiley told Channel Nine. As for Novak’s status, I think I’ll have a much clearer picture in the coming days. Otherwise it will be quite late for him to show up and play the Australian Open.

Tiley reiterated that all waiver requests submitted by players are examined by more than one group of medical professionals. Ashleigh Barty. Credit:Getty Images There are two medical panels that review each application, and they review it blindly. They don’t know who the applicant is, Tiley said. against the ATAGIA [Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation] guidelines, an exemption is granted or not. The reason for granting that waiver remains private, between the panel and the applicant. Australia’s No. 1 Ashleigh Barty supported the existing processes.

It’s a tough one for me because it’s not my decision. We put our trust in the people who make these decisions. They have the correct information. That’s what it is. That’s all. There’s no other option, said Barty. That’s the last thing on my mind when I’m on the field, the medical history of the player on the other side. Djokovic was a late withdrawal from the Serbian team for this week’s ATP Cup in Sydney. Footage has surfaced of Djokovic, equal to 20 grand slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, training in southern Spain ahead of a possible trip to Australia. Djokovic has trained at both the Soto Tennis Academy and the Puento Romano Tennis Club, about 50 kilometers away, hitting Australian Open Dunlop balls.

There are conflicting reports in Serbian media as to whether Djokovic was actively seeking a medical exemption from vaccination. The reason was that his withdrawal from the ATP Cup has not been announced. Last week, his Serbian teammates were largely unsure whether Djokovic would still leave for Australia. Loading Said teammate Dusan Lajovic: We knew it [Djokovic was out of the ATP Cup]I think a day and a half ago or something. I think they were all waiting for that last minute decision. He said, I’m not coming guys to the ATP Cup; good look about the Australian Open. I mean, he hasn’t indicated whether he’s coming or not, but he’s waiting for a decision.