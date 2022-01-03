Is there any hope of an NHL return to Quebec?

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Another year, another time of hope for the people of Quebec City that they will get another NHL team. Will it be different this year? Will NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman fight just as tenaciously to bring back a team to replace the long-departed Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche franchise while fighting to keep the Arizona Coyotes from being moved?

The answer to those two questions could very well be “no”, but Quebec fans got a little hint of potentially encouraging news when it was revealed that Quebec politicians would be meeting NHL officials this month. Bettman quickly put a damper on the expectations of the meeting, trotting out his usual line that he was not interested in expanding or relocating at this point. And there is no reason not to believe him on this subject.

But if the NHL grew to 34 teams, Quebec City should top the list. By putting a QC team in the Eastern Conference, and, say, another team in the West – Houston, anyone? — the league’s owners would probably have nearly $2 billion in expansion costs, and they don’t have to share it with their “50/50 partners” (try to suppress your laughter there), the NHL Players’ Association. That’s an awful lot of money to turn down. You’d think the people who are now humiliating NHL jerseys with advertising patches would be hungrier for a much bigger payday.

Admittedly, the league is likely concerned about the quality of business support an expansion team in Quebec City would receive. That is a valid point. And of course, fans of Quebec City can also be fans of Montreal Canadiens, who divide their fandom into two arch-rivals in the same province. However, with a community partnership — the kind of relationship a franchise like Winnipeg has with its fans and cardholders, for example — the QC Nordiques 2.0 (and it really has to be the Nords name when they come back, right?) would be a lasting one. be an entertainment entity.

This is about cosmic payback. It doesn’t feel right until there’s another team in Quebec City. Besides, their rivalry with the Habs will instantly increase their franchise value. Their fan support would instantly outperform some current NHL teams (ahem, Arizona), and their TV rights, in English and French, would come at a hefty price. They already have an NHL-caliber ice rink in the Videotron Center. They tick a lot of boxes for an NHL worthy city.

The bad news is that Quebec City has been actively trying to land an NHL franchise for over six years, and the league has shown absolutely no interest in accepting them back into the fold. But things can change, and change quickly. Before the Atlanta Thrashers suddenly teetered their way out of Georgia, no one expected them to be moved to Manitoba. And Bettman expressed no real joy about the move. He fought to keep the Thrashers in Atlanta. A few weeks before the announcement of the Thrashers-becoming-the-Jets transaction, Bettman told ESPN.com this: on a possible move of the Thrashers to Winnipeg:

“So people are just making this up, right?” Bettman said on May 12, 2011. “Where is the responsibility of all the people who said a month ago that Phoenix would definitely go? Whatever is written [about Atlanta] being made up.”

Here’s the “responsibility”: Nineteen days after Bettman’s incredulous response, the Thrashers were officially sold to Mark Chipman and were soon on their way to Winnipeg. That’s how the NHL works. League Brass strives to be as secretive as possible, keeping fans and media in the dark until their plans come true. That’s probably the way things are somehow going for Quebec City’s bid to acquire an NHL team. Quebec Prime Minister François Legault may be doing this just for the positive publicity that comes with attempting to land a big-league franchise. Maybe he already knows that the league isn’t about to rush out to cuddle him when they welcome him to the gang.

Just about all the real talk about Quebec City’s viability as an NHL city will be behind the scenes. But their actions will speak louder than their words. If Bettman turns down a new Nordiques team, it will only underscore this part of his league career. Continuing to reject QC proves that Bettman doesn’t believe in that market.

But that could change. Some things are out of Bettman’s hands, like Atlanta/Winnipeg was. If you think Bettman prefers a team in Winnipeg to a team in Georgia, you’re wrong. And there could be a similar crumbling in any other American NHL city, with no heroes driving in to keep a team in their current home; that may be the circumstance where Quebec City comes up and presents itself as a better option than the others Bettman has.

If it is expansion? Well, that’s good too. It will certainly dilute the overall product, but not to the extent that the game ceases to be entertaining. And giving Houston a team to make it an even-numbered league of 34 teams would put the NHL in America’s fourth most populous market. Putting Quebec City and Houston in the mix makes geographical and monetary sense. There are counter-arguments to expansion, but as we’ve seen with the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken, the league hasn’t hesitated to expand.

Come on, Mr. Bettman. Take the plans Quebec City politicians give you this month, and return them to the owners of the NHL team with a positive appreciation of what’s possible for a second market in Quebec. Just as we’ve seen with Winnipeg, there can be a viable Canadian team with a smaller market in the NHL with a lot of money. It just takes faith and support.

A new Nordiques team wouldn’t hurt Montreal’s financial results; in fact, it can only improve profits as the rivalry between the Habs and Nords would flourish. Fans rushed to their arenas and TVs to see a new generation of top talent. And another French-speaking team would add more worldliness to the overall NHL product.

It just makes so much sense, on so many fronts, for the NHL to return to Quebec City. Sooner or later, the league has to tackle the future hockey there. And if they are wise, they will embrace a new Nordiques team as the money maker that has the potential.