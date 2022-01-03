Spain, Poland win 2nd consecutive matches at ATP Cup





Spain and Poland stayed perfectly in the ATP Cup with 3-0 wins in their matches on Monday, their second consecutive wins in the team event. Robert Bautista Agut took the game for Spain by beating Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 7-6(4) after Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3. Bautista Agut improved to 9-2 in singles at the team event. Casper plays incredible tennis (he did it) an incredible performance last year, and today I played very well, said Bautista Agut in his on-court interview. I came back very well, made few casual mistakes and played aggressively.” Weekly Digest (December 26 – January 2: India beats South Africa in first test, Messi tests COVID-19 positive Kamil Majchrzak gave Poland an early lead over Georgia with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Aleksandre Bakshi, before Hubert Hurkacz took the lead with a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1 win over Aleksandre Metreveli. He (Metreveli) played well in the first set and it didn’t go the way I wanted. But I got better with each set and I’m happy with the win, said Hurkacz. Spain and Poland later both won their doubles to make it 3-0. Poland can secure a place in the semi-finals if it defeats Argentina in its next group stage match on Wednesday. Majchrzak only needed 53 minutes to beat Bakshi. I tried (Bakshi) to move and I think that was the key to the match, said Majchrzak, who is coached by former world champion Joakim Nystrom. He gives me a lot of confidence and a lot of peace in my tennis, so I feel I am getting better, Majchrzak said of Nystrom on the ATP Tour website. We’re working on (developing a game for all fields), but in a way that doesn’t interrupt my base game. We will take it from training to the games, but it will take time.” Greece plays against Argentina and Serbia takes on Chile in night matches on Monday evening. The four group winners of the 16-team tournament advance to the semi-finals on Friday and Saturday, the winners meet in the final on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/spain-poland-win-2nd-consecutive-matches-at-atp-cup/article38097243.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos