Broncos eliminated from playoff battle, not winning season in loss to Chargers





The Broncos were only 1-4 in one-ball games in 2021, which diminished their hopes of making the playoffs. But on Sunday in Los Angeles, the short-handed Broncos who were hit by a slew of positive COVID cases made too many mistakes to keep the game close. They allowed two long kick-off returns, including a 101-yard kick-off return for a touchdown. They got an opening-drive touchdown and a long touchdown pass against Mike Williams. They failed to score a touchdown on a few possessions, first on a gadget pass from Kendall Hinton to Drew Lock and then after an illegal formation penalty thwarted a fourth-down touchdown inside the Los Angeles 5-yard line. And they scored just one offensive touchdown, which came late in the game, and again converted less than 30 percent of their third-down attempts. “We can’t find rhythm and consistency in our attack to keep up the drive, make the first downs and finally get touchdowns,” Fangio said after the loss. The Broncos have remained 4-2 against the Chargers since the start of 2019 and 2-2 against Justin Herbert, but Sunday’s game was a reminder that Denver must be better against its divisional opponents to return to the postseason. With one more matchup against the Chiefs to close out the year, the Broncos are only 1-4 against the divisional opponents this season. “It’s obviously disappointing,” said Brandon McManus, the only remnant of Super Bowl 50. “It’s what, six years now that we’re missing the playoffs? If you lose a lot of division games, it doesn’t help. That’s what we have the We’ve done it in recent years. We gave ourselves a chance. We were at 7-6. We clearly haven’t done enough to win enough games here.” And for Drew Lock, that means a game with a score of 116.2 quarterback and no turnover cannot be considered a completed success. “My number 1 goal is to win a football game,” Lock said. “If you take care of the ball and you don’t win the football game and a quarter you get a donut. There really isn’t much you get if you don’t win the game. I feel like my game has gotten better personally. I think that I’ve made strides in certain areas where I needed to make strides, but it doesn’t mean much to me if we don’t win a football game.” In Lock’s mind and probably in the minds of so many others, that means 2021 was another disappointing campaign, despite the progress that has been made. “In the NBA, you play to make the playoffs,” said Lock. “In MLB, you play to make the playoffs. In the NFL, all that matters is the playoffs. It’s disappointing. You can do really good things all year round, but your main goal was to make it make the playoffs. “We didn’t do what we wanted to do this year.”

