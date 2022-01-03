Georgia Bulldogs have a stat problem





Based on team stats, the Georgia Bulldogs seem confused about how to stop the Alabama football violation. With only one game left in the 2021-22 season (yes, there’s another pointless bowling game, too) season stats don’t matter much. It can seem like using stats from games against common opponents provides insight. In fact, unless the regular opponent games were in November, where all teams have identical, healthy rosters, those stats can be misleading. As far as the stats go, the only ones relevant in the lead up to the National Championship game are those of the SEC Championship game. For Alabama, the offensive goal will be to repeat his 536.34-point producing yards. The Crimson Tide defenses will also try to reduce the Dawgs’ offensive output to less than the 340 yards gained in the air; specifically the 10 receiving and 139 receiving yards by Brock Bowers. If we dig deeper into the stats from the December game, where Alabama excelled and Georgia failed the most, it was the third-down conversion. The Crimson Tide was an excellent 7-for-14 trailing third. The Bulldogs were a miserable 3-for-12. the tide was one of the best in the country in third place throughout the season, over 50 percent. Georgia had also been pretty good, clipping nearly 50 percent before playing the Crimson Tide. In time, Bryce Young and Alabama’s football strike will flourish again The biggest failure for the Dawgs in the SEC Championship game was zero sacks on Bryce Young. Bill O’Brien’s game plan had a lot to do with that outcome. Also, no matter how good they are defensively, the Bulldogs do not have a dominant edge rusher. As Nick Saban has often said, putting pressure on the opponent’s quarterback is far more important than the number of layoffs. The Bulldogs did put pressure on Bryce Young, but the Heisman winner was so adept at execution that the pressure did little to hinder the Tide’s offensive charge. If we take a closer look at the game stats published by both teams, we see an unusual discrepancy. The Alabama Crimson Tide stats give the Bulldogs eight quarterback rushes. Georgia’s stats are dramatically different, listing the Bulldogs with 15 quarterback rushes. Explaining the discrepancy in statistical data must be based on conjecture. A first thought is that quarterback rushes are not official NCAA stats and so its definition is subject to perception. Could there be any particular reason why Georgia would opt for a broader interpretation of QB rushing? If there is, it’s impossible to decipher. What we know about Alabama Football and Nick Saban is that praise is never exaggerated. Players are recognized for measurable performance with the same attention to detail that Saban demands throughout the program. Doesn’t Kirby’s copy of Saban’s vaunted trial focus on comparable attention to detail? An even more bizarre question occurs to me. Has anyone on the Georgia program, trying to cover up the Dawgs’ zero-sack failure, tried to minimize it by blowing up quarterback rushes? Certainly, that is not the case. However, if so, such a decision is no way to build a championship culture. The stats in this post are from rolltide.com and georgiadogs.com. However it is measured, the Bulldogs must put effective pressure on Bryce Young or he will call for another 400 passing yards.

