Perth’s modern bogans dressed as tennis players

I had no control. I wanted my son to be happy and have friends but what I saw happening was horrific and while I don’t think my child started showing any violent behaviour, he was definitely starting to look menacing and his attitude to life was terrible. Then I drew the line. The mother said her son, now 17, had turned a new leaf. He was lost, all he needed was direction, a firm boundary and a parent to stand on, not be afraid of him and take control, she said.

He changed that day, dropped the attitude, changed clothes, reconnected with his creative friends and is now a well-known house party DJ. Brutally beaten for a pair of shoes Violent robberies of athletic shoes seem to be a growing problem here in Australia. One of the most serious in recent years was on February 13, 2020, when a group of high school students in Perth beat up Matthew Henson, 20, before stealing his shoes and bag. Mr Henson suffered life-threatening injuries and was in intensive care at the Royal Perth Hospital before being transferred to the State Rehabilitation Centre.

He was part of the eshay subculture. During the trial, it was revealed that the beating had taken place after one of the teens saw Mr Henson on a bus and suspected he was responsible for stealing the shoes of one of his friends months earlier. Fremantle’s mother said she had friends and their children who had also been attacked with senseless violence. Most recently, a kind and gentle boy was harassed for his necklace and shoes by a group of teenagers, she said. When he refused, they attacked him.

Another son of a friend was attacked on the beach by 10 boys who jumped from the bushes as he went up the path. My own boys have been harassed and attacked at the skate park, a place where they should be able to skate calmly and safely. You can see it being sold on Instagram and used as a promotional tool. ECU Media and Culture Studies teacher James Hall It is frightening and there are so many more stories. Something must be done, these selfish, cruel acts of senseless violence must be stopped.

James Hall, a lecturer in media and culture studies at Edith Cowan University, said the eshay subculture was mainly inhabited by young men from areas of lower socioeconomic affluence and working-class neighborhoods. It’s generally believed to have emerged from the suburbs of western Sydney in the mid-2000s, although we can see more locally parallels and intersections with the Spoeler subculture, he said. These are often youth groups that are excluded from or cannot identify with traditional, mainstream performances and expectations of young people. The importance of style is significant when we talk about subcultures. Bodgies, widgies, punks, goths, coilers, we associate these groups very closely with a certain aesthetic, almost a uniform.

Spoelers took over aspects of the baggy, rave culture style of the 90s with bucket caps and streetwear, while eshays are closely associated with specific fashion styles, certain garments and in some cases specific brands. Mr Hall said the eshay style has become recognizably mainstream. You can see it being sold on Instagram and used as a promotional tool. Should parents be concerned? Clinical psychologist Donna Stambulich said it was normal for teens to seek identity and belonging within a group.

It’s a way for teens to take the important psychological and developmental step in separating from their families, she said. But with eshays, because of the typical lower socioeconomic background they often come from, it’s kind of an extension of what has been a role model at home. While it can be nice to feel like you belong to a community, especially one that shares similar struggles, the eshay culture is closely intertwined with gangs and violence. More often than not, eshays rely on Centrelink and crime to fund their lifestyle, including problem drug use. She said it could be very difficult for them to present well in a job interview, with their striking looks, including mullets, rat tails or dodgy hairstyles.

This gives them little chance to break the circle they’re in, she said. It also highlights the idea that the best predictor of what we will become is directly related to who we spend time with, then it is fair to say that the individual results of belonging to this particular subculture will not be great. Ms. Stambulich said that while most eshays were harmless and talk more than walk, some can go down a path of self-destruction and incarceration. Fremantle’s mother has seen this firsthand.

A friend of my sons who had been hanging out with a pack of eshays was caught harassing a boy for his shoes one night, she said. When the poor boy turned around, he was confronted by a terrifying group of children who then violently knocked him down. This caused chills in our family. His mother was beside herself and the boy watched the time in juvenile detention. He is truly one of the lost children because he has massive identity and self confidence issues and doesn’t know where else he belongs. She said juvenile detention was not the solution for these children.

The teenage years are a very challenging and vulnerable age of identity crisis, and to want to be accepted is an easy time to fall into the wrong crowd, she said. Mr Hall said the threat posed by eshays was often overestimated. When these subcultures emerge from youth groups in lower socioeconomic areas, they are generally presented as a threat to middle-class security and values, he said. In my field, we generally discuss this as moral panic, the idea that this group poses a real threat to everyday life and values ​​when it doesn’t. In my day it was violent video games and heavy metal music, but we saw the same arguments from conservatives about same-sex marriage.