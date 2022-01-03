Sports
Some New Year’s resolutions
As the Flyers continue their overtime West Coast road trip, they happen to be given a few more hours to reflect on the calendar year they played hockey. They have completed an incredibly poor and disappointingly shortened (2020)-21 season in this time, re-engineered their roster and by mid-season to follow they have work to do as they are 5th in the Metropolitan Division.
It is entirely possible, but unlikely, that the Flyers will finish the 2021-22 NHL season in a playoff position.
Given that they still have 51 games to go before this would be determined, it is indeed strange to think in a somewhat retrospective (or predetermined) way about what is to come. However, with the hockey we’ve seen so far, it’s hard not to see Flyers’ potential fate as a foregone conclusion.
Therefore, with the New Year just around the corner, now is the time to make some New Year’s resolutions, and to make watching, observing and following Flyers hockey a little more fun, here are some Flyers-based resolutions for 2022…
Appreciate Claude Giroux while he’s still here
If indeed the Flyers decide they can’t just roll it back after this current re-tooling, it’s likely Claude Giroux is getting rid of the Flyers somehow. This is not to say that the captain with the longest tenure in Flyers history will ask for a trade, or that he is somehow unhappy with the Flyers. Only Giroux himself could know that.
However, as with other players entering their senior years and loved by the franchises with which they have long tenured (e.g. Ray Bourque with the Bruins), the Flyers may find it respectful to give Giroux the opportunity to Stanley Cup with another organization. Only time will tell how long Claude Giroux plays in the NHL, but if the Flyers decide to rebuild in gratitude for his many years of service, Giroux could be moved to a current contender.
If this does indeed happen, the Flyers will bid farewell to their franchise leader in power play points and the second highest points scorer in their history. Depending on how long Giroux remains a Flyer (if he ever moves), the franchise records for games played and assists are within reach for Giroux, adding even more grandeur to Giroux’s iconic legacy.
Claude Giroux is the iconic Flyer of this generation, and we should appreciate every moment he gives us.
Temper expectations for young players
Unfortunately, unless they are extremely lucky, the Flyers will have no luck with a generation of talented player like Shane Wright (2022 Eligible Draft) or Connor Bedard (2023 Eligible Draft). While the former may not immediately impress at the NHL level, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Bedard will make an instant impression in the NHL.
Those kinds of players, the ones who can play on your top line or even in the top six as rookies, aren’t very common. The last time the Flyers had a player like that, Eric Lindros, he wasn’t even drafted by them!
There has been an unrealistic expectation that any prospect who makes their way to the NHL level drafted by the Flyers will be magically awesome, when in reality getting a contribution from the draft could be considered a win .
With the exception of Joel Farabee, who progressed to (at least) six wingers in his first NHL season, the Flyers prospects introduced to the NHL need work. We’ve been impressed with Morgan Frost so far, and this is his third season playing in the NHL, and he still hasn’t played a full NHL season.
It can take prospects a while to adjust to the NHL, and even then, not all of them will become top players.
Embrace the unlikely calls
With taxi crews being reintroduced, it’s clear that the COVID-19 protocols will have some impact this season, and possibly the next. Therefore, there will be times when quite a number of Flyers are in COVID protocols and will not be available. Currently, Derrick Brassard, Scott Laughton and especially Carter Hart were recently on this protocol list.
So we got to see, and somewhat fortunately, Felix Sandstrom’s debut in the NHL. Over the past three seasons, he has split his time between the ECHL and AHL, achieving savings rates of 0.885% and 0.902% at each tier, respectively. In 2021-22, Sandstrom had 0.896%, along with a shutout and three wins in 15 games in the AHL, and resting with Martin Jones, the Flyers played Sandstrom in their shootout loss against the San Jose Sharks.
In the end, Sandstrom played very well, saving 43 of 46 shots. This was recorded as a quality start by Rob Vollmans (Hockey Abstract) QS metric, and by the eye test, Sandstrom looked as good as his stats suggest.
This is all to say that while the Flyers may not be competitive, the debuts embrace the unlikely heroes. Hockey is more fun for them, and more players making their NHL debuts means more dreams coming true, and that’s not the best part.
