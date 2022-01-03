Cincinnati Bengals claim first AFC North title in six years behind Joe Burrow-led youth movement





“He made some great plays today, but the first touchdown was the best,” said Burrow. “It was ‘cloud’ coverage and he had the way out. He felt the cloud angle out there that could intercept the ball and he settled right in the zone. So I could stop him with the ball and he did the rest.” Burrow spoke as if the two were gray vets, but the fact is they have a chemistry that stems from their time together in college. Not only can they read routes, but also each other. It allows Burrow to have complete confidence to look for Chase in any situation, especially a single cover when he decides to lay the ball up regardless of the first play call. “Having him as my quarterback feels the same,” said Chase, who caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns at Burrow during his last season with LSU at Burrow. “We’re getting older and smarter, and we’re doing well.” He’s not exaggerating. Burrow said he believes he is playing his best football, even better than his last season at the bayou. He sees things clearer and faster and wins games before the ball is even snapped. It’s both terrifying and exciting to think how much better he can get. If the defense can build on Sunday, there may be no ceiling for this team. The unit had some trouble at home this season, racking up at least 21 points in every game but one. But in the previous five games at Paul Brown Stadium, it had lost 15 scoring drives of 50 yards or more, including 11 of at least 60 yards. More of the same seemed in order after the Chiefs marched up and down the field in the first half. But adjustments were made at halftime — defensive end Trey Hendrickson declined to give details — and the result was an impressive performance with Kansas City taking only three points. The Chiefs had five plays from 20 or more yards in the first half, but none in the last two quarters. The script was reversed for Cincinnati’s offense, who had only one game over 20 yards in the opening half, but four in the second half. Three of them belonged to Chase, the other to Tee Higgins for 39 yards. Like Burrow and Chase, Higgins, 22, is among the core players aged 25 or under. The good thing for them is that they don’t have the scar tissue from repeated failures from past seasons. They are the foundation of sustainable success in Cincinnati. Taylor believes in it so strongly that he chose to go for four-and-a-half to 1 with 58 seconds and tie the score, rather than kick the seemingly sure-fire field goal. It was partly about not wanting to give Mahomes a chance to use his magic, but it was also about making a statement. According to Taylor, the goal was to take the division title and not settle for it. But typical of the kind of day it was for his team, things went well even when things went wrong. Joe Mixon’s run-back was stopped without a win at the reception, but compensating for holding calls gave the Bengals another chance, leading to Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed being sued for illegal use of the hands. That allowed Cincinnati to run the clock and kick the field goal as time went on. “I’m very confident in our defense to get there, but the things that are worth having — you have to go get them and not wait for someone to give them to you,” Taylor said. “I thought our guys did that today.” Same old Bengal? Not this group.

