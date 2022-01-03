No Novak yet, but the rest of tennis is preparing for the Australian Open

While the question of “will he or not” remains for No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his Australian Open entry, the rest of the tennis world is going back to work this week to prepare for the season’s first major, which will take place on Saturday. January 17 starts. Melbourne Park.

The men’s ATP Cup team event has been in Sydney since the weekend, with three reconciliation events being played in Melbourne this week as part of Tennis Australia’s “Summer Set” of tournaments, two WTA tournaments and one ATP.

A joint ATP and WTA tournament will be held in Adelaide this week. Next week, both Adelaide and Sydney will hold joint ATP-WTA tournaments.

Djokovic is still nowhere to be seen.

Craig Tiley, chief executive of the Australian Open, says there is “something left to play” before nine-time champion Djokovic shows up to play in Australia.

The top-ranked player has consistently refused to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, a requirement to play in Melbourne. But there has been speculation that Djokovic could apply for a medical exemption to play as he has his eye on a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20.

Djokovic withdrew from the Serbian ATP Cup team last week.

“We have a few more charter flights coming in until the end of this week and then all the players will be here,” Tiley said. “As for Novak’s status, I think we’ll have a much clearer picture in the coming days, otherwise it’s going to be quite late to show up and play the Australian Open. There’s quite a bit to play out and I think it’s will happen play in the coming days.”

Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep will headline the WTA tournament in Melbourne this week, while Nadal, recovering from COVID-19, leads the pack at the ATP event in Melbourne Park. Also in the ATP tournament are second-seeded Reilly Opelka, Nick Kyrgios and Grigor Dimitrov.

In Adelaide, the best and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty is the headliner, along with Coco Gauff, Petra Kvitova, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. Gael Monfils is the number 1 in the ATP tournament of Adelaide, while Karen Khachanov is placed second.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew from the Melbourne tournament, having just come out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament when she won at Flushing Meadows in September, had withdrawn from a tournament in Abu Dhabi in late December after contracting the virus.

Two of the biggest names in tennis will not play the Australian Open.

Federer is still recovering from right knee surgery.

Serena Williams’ Grand Slam title drought will officially reach five years after the 23-time major champion announced her withdrawal from the Australian Open last month due to an ongoing hamstring injury. It means she will miss another chance to match Margaret Court’s all-time Grand Slam record.

Williams’ 23rd major singles title and most recent came at the Australian Open in 2017.

And for the first time in 24 years, no Williams sister will be in action at Melbourne Park. Venus Williams, 41, has not played since August due to a leg injury.

