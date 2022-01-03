Tennis-Depth of talent bodes well for women’s game, says Barty

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) – World number one Ash Barty said 2021 had been a big year for breakout achievements and there really was a lot of talent in women’s tennis, which bodes well for the sport.

The Women’s Grand Slams were all won by different players for the fifth year in a row in 2021, while new champions emerged at the WTA Finals and the Tokyo Olympics.

“There are new challengers every year no matter who is in which spot in the rankings,” Barty told reporters ahead of the Adelaide International, one of the drafting events for the Australian Open.

“There were definitely some breakthrough years to 2021, girls really ramped up, were able to play really consistent seasons, which is exciting to see for the women’s game.

“There’s really good depth and you have to try your best time and again to compete with everyone and give yourself a chance to win the big titles.”

Barty also stressed the importance of participating in drafting competitions early in the season after the 25-year-old opted out of the WTA Finals and the Billie Jean King Cup by the end of 2021.

“It’s a different beast. You just have to enjoy it and work your way through it for the first few weeks because it’s not often you play your very best tennis from the start,” said Barty.

“I’m looking forward to that challenge starting here in Adelaide to find my groove, really enjoying being back on the field.”

Barty was given a bye to the second round of the $848,000 event. The Australian Open starts on January 17 in Melbourne.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Rutherford)

