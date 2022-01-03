What Omari Abors’ Dedication Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Omari Abor of Duncanville High School in Texas has committed to the Ohio State football program, but his recruitment is far from over. His decision to become the 19th member of the Buckeyes 2022 class just means the program is officially in charge. Now they will spend the next month getting him to sign his letter of intent on Feb. 2, the first day of the late signing period, as other teams try to make him the fifth OSU commitment to eventually land elsewhere. Abor is the country’s number 38 player and number 4 edge rusher as the third top 100 defensive lineman in the class along with Kenyatta Jackson and Caden Curry. The three if OSU may as it hopes to sign Hero Kanu and/or Christen Miller, are part of a youth defense movement moving towards Columbus alongside a 2021 class that has already seen three of the four players flash in Year 1, while the other is positioned to have a big role next season. OSU defense coach Larry Johnson is not getting any younger, and each day is another step closer to his retirement. But the advantage of these two classes could provide the necessary motivation to extend that day’s arrival. But first, OSU has to finish the job. Abor still plans to make official visits to Florida, Texas and possibly Miami and Texas A&M between now and February. He has already taken officials to Ohio, LSU and Alabama and has returned to Columbus for a game visit against Penn State. The question when recruiting Abors was never about whether the Buckeyes could land him. His relationship with Johnson alone made that a likely possibility. The point is if they couldn’t do enough to keep him if he ever pulled the trigger. That’s an answer we won’t know for another five weeks as the battle for Abor continues. More Buckeyes Coverage When Rose Bowl Went Wrong, Players Were There to Save It: Lesmerises OSU Beats Utah in Thrilling Rose Bowl, Creates Off-Season Momentum Stroud, Smith-Njigba show explosive future: post-match time decisions Smith-Njigba shines in record performance Ransom leaves with apparently serious leg injury Cedrick Hawkins, 4-Star Safety in 2023, Commits to OSU What about the Jim Knowles Rose Bowl involvement? Buckeye Bits Watch OSU’s Rose Bowl hype video What about Ruckerts’ goals? Buckeye Bits Two 2023 OL from Zuidoost: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

