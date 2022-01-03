Coaches disapprove of Super 8 loss – Boston Herald

The MIAA’s shift to a statewide format has provoked a wide range of opinions and reactions, some favorable, some less so.

But the most passionate have emerged from the elimination of the Division 1A boys’ hockey tournament, a Massachusetts institution since 1991.

On the recommendation of a Blue Ribbon committee, the Tournament Management Committee voted in April to allow Div. 1A, or Super 8 tournaments, for four years, although it later agreed to re-evaluate it after two years. Baseball was the only other sport to hold a Super 8 tournament, starting in 2014.

The TMC gave a laundry list of reasons for the decision, including creating an elite mentality; disparity in schedule and locations; the subjective nature of the selection method that clashes with the new power rating system; and Title IX issues that occur without comparable girls tournaments. It also questioned whether the need for the exclusive distribution still exists.

The decision, which caught many by surprise and was made without consulting the Massachusetts State Hockey Coaches Association, did not sit well with the boys’ hockey community.

The way this was communicated was very disappointing. Here they say we need more data, but how long has the Super 8 been around, 30 years? said Xaverian coach Dave Spinale. Why would the Blue Ribbon Commission take anything away? We’re not trying to take anything away from anyone. If the girls want to do a Super 8, we’ll help them. Why not add more features? And now you can have fewer teams fighting for the state title. I don’t think it’s sending the right message.

John Flaherty, head coach of a BC High program that has won six Super 8 crowns, agreed with Spinale that if gender equality is an issue, the solution should be to expand, not limit, options.

They talk about fairness and fairness, but they’ve never defined it, Flaherty said. Are they saying the girls should have a Super 8? They absolutely should. There should be a men’s and women’s lacrosse Super 8. There should be a Super 8 for baseball and softball. There’s no reason why they shouldn’t. And fairness, anyone can qualify. Division 3 teams are allowed to participate. You don’t deny anyone the chance to get into the Super 8.

Arlington coach John Messuri, whose team is one of only three public schools to have won a Super 8 championship and the only one with multiple crowns, argues that the decision will not only rob players of the experience of a Super 8, but the number of teams competing in is able to play severely restricted for a state championship.

Division 1A was created in response to the dominance of the Catholic programs, and in the 30 years since they have won 27 Super 8 titles, Pope Francis and Arlington were declared co-champions in 2019. Meanwhile, the vast majority of Div. 1 champions at that time came from the ranks of public schools.

Messuri pointed to Belmont and Walpole’s incredible runs in 2019, which probably wouldn’t have been possible in a bracket full of traditional powers.

I think the biggest failure is that every year there are 16 to 18 teams who think they can compete and make it to the Super 8 and I think that’s kudos for making the Super 8 so that was always a good goal for some teams at the beginning of the year, Messuri said. And once you clear them out, that opens the door for another 14-15 teams who say, hey, we might be able to go out in the yard by winning the D1 tournament.

Flaherty was also concerned about the impact the lack of a Super 8 tournament could have on the overall state of MIAA hockey. He said he got feedback from college coaches like BCs Jerry York regret the demise of the tournaments.

I think it’s very shortsighted for the MIAA to make this decision, Flaherty said. For me, high school hockey has so much competition for players. Whether it’s preparatory schools, all-season junior teams, or the academy models that are popping up, we’re under siege for hockey players and they’ve decided to remove the one caveat that high school hockey offers is that in the Super 8 in the garden and stuff. There’s no point in doing this at this point.

I could have given them 10 names of guys who went pro who played for BC High in the Super 8 and they will tell you the best memories of their entire hockey career were playing in the Super 8.

While teams still have league crowns ahead and higher power placings will certainly benefit those earning home games, the long run of the regular season will feel very different this winter, especially for those teams that would have been fighting for a spot in the Division 1A field, comparing resumes and giving each match urgency.

One of the other things the Super 8 did was it created a lot of atmosphere for the last four weeks of the season, so they definitely took that away from the kids, Messuri said. Which teams are on the board, which teams are not on the board. I didn’t like the selection process, but I did like the hype it caused.

ranking

With the season three weeks old, you’d think this would be plenty of time to read accurately, at least initially, where teams stand. But as COVID affects scheduling and in some cases destroys schedules, it’s hard to trust exactly what you see.

But take a good look at it. In a month or so, the lack of some of the states’ major programs on these lists may seem silly, but the results are what they are, and that’s what we’re going through. So here’s one guy’s take on the top 10 boys and girls teams in EMass so far (based on results through Thursday).

BOYS: 1. Xaverian (5-0); 2. Catholic Monument (4-0); 3. Arlington (4-0); 4 Belmont (7-0); 5. Austin Prep (2-0); 6. St. Johns Preparation (2-1); 7. Read (3-0); 8. Brain Tree (3-1); 9. Marshfield (3-1-1); 10. Woburn (4-0).

GIRLS: 1. Austin Prep (4-0); 2. Arlington (2-0); 3. Notre Dame (2-0-1); 4; Duxbury (4-0-2); 5. St. Marys (3-1); 6. Westwood (4-0); 7. Winchester (4-0); 8. Winthrop (3-0-1); 9 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading (3-1-1); 10. Malden Catholic (3-0-1).