India 53/3 at lunch after a double attack by Olivier





read more into trouble. India won the toss and chose to bat first. What surprised everyone was the absence of Virat Kohli in the playing XI. The 33-year-old misses due to an upper back cramp and Rahul takes the lead as stand-in skipper. Vihari has come in to replace Kohli in the lineup. Meanwhile, South Africa has also made some changes. Kyle Verryenne comes in for Quinton de Kock who announced his retirement after the first Test. Duanne also replaces Olivier Wiaan Mulder. Wanderers is one of the famous cricket stadiums in South Africa and also the fortress for team India away from home. In 2018, the Virat Kohlis team lost the first two matches but recorded a great win in Johannesburg to end the series 1-2. India had a great record at this venue, playing six games, winning two and drawing four. The visitors have never lost a game here and they will try to maintain their record as they take on underinsured South Africa in the second Test of the ongoing three-game series on Tuesday. IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Scorecard and Updates After a 113-run victory in Centurion, Kohli & Co are one win away from script history. They have never won a test series in the Rainbow Nation and if they win the upcoming competition they will break the South African jinx with their heads held high. India showed a decent performance in the first test. Vice captain Rahul Agarwal and Mayank Agarwal were the batters’ choice. While the first hundred scored in the first innings, his opening partner also smashed half a century. The bowling alley was also phenomenal. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami wreaked havoc in the Centurion to help India breach the South African fortress, while Mohammed Siraj assisted the senior duo quite well. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who didn’t get a wicket in the first innings, chipped in towards the end of the game and scalped a pair. Despite a promising win at the SuperSport Park, the wobbly mid-range still remains a concern. Cheteshwar Pujara had a terrible outing in the first Test, while Ajinkya Rahane also had no impact. The Indian tail collapsed in both innings, giving a slight lead over the opponents in the first Test. This is the one area that needs to be properly addressed. With Rahul Dravid as head coach, a good resolution would be expected before the visitors march to the second Test, aiming to take the series. South Africa, on the other hand, has been given the bowling attack to challenge India, but their batters are pitted against the bowling lineup of the tourists. The hosts batting order has been made more vulnerable following Quinton de Kock’s surprising retirement from Test cricket. Kyle Verreynne is expected to replace De Kock as wicketkeeper-batter, but South Africa will think hard about adding a specialist batter to replace all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. The only point of contention would be whether both India and South Africa would omit their respective spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Keshav Maharaj, to handle an all-speed attack. The Proteas have to come together a week before the last game in Cape Town becomes a dead letter to not give in to the series. Selection: india:KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Hanuma Vihari , Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha. South Africa:Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Prenelan Subrayen, Beuran Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Sarel Erwee, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman. get all IPL news and cricket score here

