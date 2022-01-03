Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights | January 10, 2022





The Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC) will face each other in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship. For more great betting and fantasy insights, join the SI Winners Club newsletter. Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama More/less insights Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current total of 52.5 points in six of their 14 games this season.

In 76.9% of Alabama’s games this season (10/13), the teams combined scored more than Monday’s over/under of 52.5.

The two teams together average 80.4 points per game, 27.9 more than the over/under in this game.

These two squads together provide 28.8 points per game, 23.7 less than the over/under of this game.

Bulldogs games this season have an average total of 50.8 points, 1.7 less than Monday’s over/under.

The average total of 61.9 PPG in Crimson Tide games this season is 9.4 points more than the over/under in this game. Statistics & Trends in Georgia In Georgia’s 14 games this year, it has racked up nine wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 8-5 in their 13 games, with a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its chances this year (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.2).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season, when the team has more than 19.2 points.

The Bulldogs averaged 149.0 yards more per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (298.9).

When Georgia piles up more than 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have 16 sales, four less than the Crimson Tide takeaways (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SIsportsbook. Alabama Statistics & Trends Alabama is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game with underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Alabama’s games this season have the surplus of five of 13 set points (38.5%).

This season, the Crimson Tide yielded 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.6 points.

The Crimson Tide averaged 234.3 yards more per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs give up (259.8).

In games that Alabama has totaled over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide has flipped the ball 11 times, eight times less than the Bulldogs forced (19).

go to SIsportsbook to find the last money line, spread and over/under odds for this matchup. Seasonal stats Georgia Statistics Alabama 39.0 Avg. Points scored 41.4 9.6 Avg. Points allowed 19.2 447.9 Avg. Total number of yards 494.1 259.8 Avg. Total allowed yards 298.9 16 giveaways 11 19 Takeaways 20

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/betting/2022/01/03/georgia-bulldogs-vs-alabama-crimson-tide-national-championship-college-football-odds-plays-insights-1-10-2022

