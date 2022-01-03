ESCALADE SIGNS FINAL AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE BRUNSWICK BILLIARDS BUSINESS ASSETS FROM LIFE FITNESS, LLC

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA), a leader in indoor and outdoor recreational sporting goods and equipment, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of the Brunswick Billiards business of Life Fitness, LLC, a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners , LP. Brunswick Billiards is the largest and oldest supplier of pool tables, gaming tables and game room furniture in the United States. Escalade has been in the billiards market since 1977, recognizing the lasting strength of the Brunswick Billiards legacy and enduring connection with generations of consumers who cherish the brand.

The acquisition of Brunswick Billiards presents a significant opportunity to expand Escalades’ reach into the billiards and indoor recreation market. Brunswick Billiards complements Escalade’s portfolio of billiard brands including Cue & Case, Lucasi, Mizerak, American Heritage and American Legend, as well as Escalades’ wider offerings in the indoor recreation market, including Stiga table tennis, Accudart and Unicorn darts, Atomic gaming tables and Victory Tailgate licensed and custom games.

Brunswick Billiards has been the premier billiards brand since its founding in 1845. Brunswick Billiards and Escalade share many values, including quality, adaptability and creativity, making both companies lasting industry leaders. Over the past few months, as we got to know the Brunswick Billiards team, we’ve seen first-hand their passion for Brunswick Billiards products, customers and employees. We are now ready to combine our talented teams to create a world-class company that will continue to bring great quality and value to generations to come, said Walt Glazer, CEO of Escalades.

Paul Stoneham, CEO of Life Fitness, LLC commented: “The divestiture of Brunswick Billiards will allow Life Fitness, LLC to focus on growing its commercial/professional fitness business, with the proceeds of sale earmarked for investments in R&D, connected fitness and supply chain Escalade is a natural home and owner of the Brunswick Billiards business, enabling it to thrive in the future.”

Brunswick Billiards will remain based in Bristol, Wisconsin and will be led by General Manager John Kazik and his management team. Escalade’s purchase of the Brunswick Billiards business is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in January 2022.

Brunswick Billiards has been committed to connecting generations through superior craftsmanship and innovation for 176 years. Every day we wake up thinking about our stewardship of the Brunswick Billiards brand and keeping the quality at the level that John Moses Brunswick set when he started this business nearly two centuries ago. Brunswick’s mantra that if it can be built from wood, we can build it even better is a guiding principle, said John Kazik.

Mr Kazik continued: We at Brunswick Billiards couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds with Escalades’ support and resources. We plan to retain our workforce and leverage our combined strengths in supply chain, logistics, R&D and retail distribution. Brunswick Billiards is a perfect addition to Escalade’s robust portfolio of brands built over the past 99 years.

ABOUT ESCALADE, INC

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and markets sporting goods, fitness equipment, and indoor and outdoor recreational equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalades brands include Bear Archery; STIGA table tennis; battery; RAVE sports; Victory tailgate; Onix Pickleball; goalkeeper; Lifeline fitness products; wood game; American Heritage Billiards. Escalades products are available online and from leading retailers across the country. For more information on Escalades, many brands, history, finance and governance, visit www.escaladeinc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

ABOUT LIFE FITNESS, LLC

Life Fitness, LLC is the world leader in commercial fitness equipment. The company manufactures and markets its strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic family of brands, including Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, ICG and SCIFIT. The equipment is distributed to more than 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries worldwide. Life Fitness, LLC is headquartered near Chicago, in Franklin Park, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness, LLC, please visit: http://www.lifefitness.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements regarding current or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: specific and general effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Escalades’ financial condition and results of operations; Escalade’s plans and expectations around the transition to the new Chief Executive Officer and all possible related effects and consequences; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and market acceptance; new product development; Escalade’s ability to achieve its business objectives, particularly in relation to its Sporting Goods business on which it has sought to focus; Escalade’s ability to successfully achieve the expected results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the business of acquired assets and businesses and of divestments or discontinuations of certain businesses, assets, brands and products; the continuation and development of important customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships; Escalade’s ability to develop and implement our own direct-to-consumer e-commerce distribution channel; Escalade’s ability to successfully negotiate the changing retail environment and changes in consumer buying behaviour; the financial health of our customers; disruptions or delays in our business, including but not limited to disruptions or delays in our supply chain, due to political unrest, war, labor strikes, natural disasters, public health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic and other events and circumstances beyond our control; Escalade’s ability to control costs; Escalade’s ability to successfully implement actions to mitigate the potential effects of tariffs and other trade restrictions that apply to our products and commodities, including effects on the cost of producing our goods, importing products and materials into our markets for sale, and on the pricing of our products; general economic conditions; fluctuation in operating results; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the securities markets; Escalade’s ability to obtain financing and maintain compliance with the terms of such financing; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology; data security risks of privacy breaches; and other risks described from time to time in Escalades filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalades’ future financial performance could differ materially from management’s expectations contained herein. Escalade assumes no obligation to release any revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.