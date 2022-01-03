India vs South Africa Test Scorecard Live Updates, SA vs IND 2nd Test Match Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates





India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score Online and Updates. India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: India slipped to 53-3 over lunch Monday on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa, a difficult morning for the tourists that started with captain Virat Kohli ruled out of the game with a back injury. Fast bowler Duanne Olivier took his wickets 2-27 coming on consecutive balls to give South Africa the edge in the opening session. Olivier played his first Test in three years after seemingly giving up his international career to play county cricket in England. Duanne Olivier got the wickets Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on back-to-back deliveries to put the hosts in the driver’s seat. Rahane was Olivier’s 50th Test Wicket. Olivier is the second fastest to get the 50 Test wickets in terms of balls after Vernon Philander (1254 balls) since 1900. Olivier took 1486 balls to achieve the feat. Earlier, Virat Kohli was excluded from the second test due to a back spasm and that means KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in Johannesburg. The ‘Bull Ring’ has been a bastion for the Indian team and Kohli, and his boys will have a positive start to 2022 when they take on an extraordinary South Africa in Monday’s second Test. The sudden retirement of Quinton de Kock has once again put South Africa in a difficult position, but 25-year-old Ryan Rickleton, the dashing goalkeeper-batter, will try to fill the gap. Squad South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Prenelan Subrayen, Beuran Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Sarel Erwee, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman Indian squad: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Hanuma Vihari , Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live: Virat Kohli leads India in 2nd Test. The series, which started with Centurion, could mark either the final leg of Kohli’s ascent to immortality or the slow slope toward sunset. (File) Nearly four years ago, Virat Kohlian and an impressionable young side landed in South Africa with a burning ambition to emerge as a truly world-breaking side. India lost that series but offered a forerunner to their collective and individual abilities, with an obvious tirelessness symbolizing both the captain and his team. In the intervening four years, the group reached unprecedented heights in test cricket, taking most of what they had achieved on two series wins in Australia and leading a test series in England, in addition to reaching the World Test Championship final. (READ MORE)

