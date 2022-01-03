Sunday Night Football: Packers capture NFC’s No. 1 seed with 37-10 win over Vikings





Getty Images The NFC road to Super Bowl LVI goes through Lambeau Field. The Packers took the top spot in the conference, including home field advantage and the NFC’s only first-round bye with their 37-10 win over the Vikings at Football on Sunday evening. Although the Packers got off to a slow start, they were clearly in control of the game throughout the game. Green Bay started the game 0-of-3 in the red zone, but still had a 6-0 lead over a pair Mason Crosby field goals. then receiver Allen Lazard caught a 20-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers with 4:11 to go in the second quarter. and receiver Davante Adams caught an 11-yard touchdown with 1:05 in the half to put Green Bay at 20-0. With starting quarterback Kirk Cousins out after testing positive for COVID-19 late in the week, the Vikings had next to nothing on offense for much of the game. backup Sean Mannion got the start and Minnesota only had one first for a two-minute drive into the second quarter. The club finished with a total of four first downs in the first 30 minutes and only had 70 yards in total. kicker Greg Joseph hit a 51-yard field goal to put the Vikings on the board as time went on in the first half, but Minnesota went three-and-out to start the third quarter. AJ Dillon hit in a 4-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive. And Crosby’s 37-yard field goal made it 30-3. While Mannion threw his first career touchdown to KJ Osborn late in the third quarter, Green Bay’s lead was insurmountable. Dillon capped the score with a 7-yard touchdown at 8:41 in the fourth quarter. Jordan Love ended the game on QB for the Packers. Vikings third round pick Kellen Mond saw some action as Mannion’s hand was examined on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. But Mannion came back to end the match. The Vikings didn’t have a run game to talk about, like Dalvin Cook finished with 13 yards on nine carries. Mannion led the team with 14 yards on the ground. By taking the No. 1 spot, the Packers will have nothing to play for against the Lions next week, meaning it may be the last time Rodgers takes a snapshot in a game until January 22 or 23. Rodgers finished the game 29-of-38 for 288 yards with two touchdowns. Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and Lazard caught all six of his goals for 72 yards. Through ESPN’s Doug Clawson, Rodgers has thrown 36 touchdowns in the past two seasons and no interceptions against NFC North opponents. And the Packers became the only team in NFL history to win at least 13 games in three consecutive seasons. The Vikings have been eliminated from the playoffs due to the loss and can now make a coaching change. They will host the Bears to close out the 2021 season next week. Green Bay heads to Detroit for the season finale, where Love may start.

