I’m back: Australian Alex de Minaur beats Matteo Berrettini in ATP Cup | Tennis





Australia sees an unlikely place in the semi-finals in the ATP Cup after Alex de Minaur defeated Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini to win a 2-1 comeback. De Minaur bounced back on Sunday from a 2021 season interrupted by Covid-19 in emphatic style, beating No. 7 World Champion Berrettini 6-3 7-6 (7-4). Next Tuesday, the Australian men’s No. 1 will face US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a battle against Davis Cup champion Russia. Drawn into the strongest group of the tournament alongside Italy, France and Russia, John Peers and Luke Saville sealed the upset victory with a 6-3 7-5 win over Simone Bolelli and Berrettini in doubles at the Ken Rosewall Arena. Australian Max Purcell was comfortably beaten by classy No. 10 World Champion Jannik Sinner 6-1 6-3 in the opening game. This is what you work hard for, to play on your home court for your friends and family who play for Australia, said an emotionally energized de Minaur, who has dropped to number 34 in the world after reaching a career high of 15 during the last years lawn season. There is no greater honor and it brings out the best in me. It’s not about how many times you get knocked down, it’s about how many times you get knocked down and get back up. That’s what I want to keep doing. I didn’t have the best year [in 2021]. I’ve had some setbacks, unfortunate events and Covid, but I’m back and ready for a big year. I want to take it to these top guys and really own the track, but playing in front of a home crowd is a great atmosphere. That court gives me great memories. It is definitely my favorite course to play on. I’ve had a great pre-season and I’ve hit the ball really well and it’s great to be able to go out and perform. I feel in the best shape of my life and I’m going to nurture that and carry that with me to the field and be ready for any challenge that comes my way. The win over Russia would put Australia in the box for a place in the final ahead of a clash against France on Thursday. They expect Medvedev, the world No. 2, to present a bigger challenge than the one he offered on Sunday, when he was shocked by Frances Ugo Humbert in singles before teaming up with Roman Safiullin to take a 2-1 win. . They did extremely well to get through today’s game, especially with Medvedev’s defeat, which not many people had predicted, said Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt. We must do the right thing and recover. Well tomorrow is a bright day [Monday] and then we give ourselves the best chance in a few nights. It will be in the other arena, which will be slightly different, but we are putting our best foot forward, but we are looking forward to these opportunities against the very best teams.

