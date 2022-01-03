Sports
UConn Men’s Hockey Falls on the Road to No. 19 Harvard, 6-3
In the first game in 36 days, UConn men’s hockey dropped its second half opener to the No. 19 Harvard Crimson, 6-3.
The Huskies scored two unanswered goals at the end of the first and the beginning of the second period to make it 2-2, but scored 4-1 in the final 37 minutes (including an empty netter).
UConn tied a season record with seven penalties, two of which resulted in power play goals for Harvard. The Huskies also took two penalties in the last four minutes while trailing just one, undermining any hopes of a comeback.
UConns Darion Hanson struggled into the net. He saved just 22 of the 27 shots he encountered and let in a handful of soft goals. On the other hand, Harvard goalkeeper Mitchell Gibson stopped 33 of 36 shots.
The Huskies started strong with a lot of energy and a strong forecheck, but that didn’t translate into much offense. Although it took Harvard seven minutes to establish a zone play, it capitalized immediately. The Crimson beat the Huskies to a puck behind the net and sent it through the planks to Sean Farrell. He delivered a pass to Austin Wong in the end, who fired a one-timer into the goal to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
Harvard held up the pressure thanks to two power plays, but UConns’ penalty death held strong and didn’t allow any dangerous opportunities. But the Crimson soon doubled the advantage anyway after a failed clearance from the Huskies went straight to Marshall Rifai, who defeated Hanson in the top right corner.
UConn doubled up on his poor play with another penalty immediately after play resumed after the goal, but again, the penalty kill was big.
It took the Huskies 12 minutes to get their first shot on target, and they only had two in the first 19 minutes of the period. But with 15 seconds left before the break, Artem Shlaine knocked a loose puck in front of the net to get UConn on the board and narrow the deficit to 2-1.
In the second period, the Huskies came out flying and were quickly rewarded. Jachym Kondelik grabbed the puck in front of the goal and scored on a back-hander to make it 2-2 in just two and a half minutes.
The momentum stayed with UConn as Harvard went on two penalties in 11 seconds, giving the Huskies an extended 5-on-3 power play. But they didn’t do much with the two extra skaters and let the hosts go unscathed.
As the period progressed, the Crimson took control of the game. They added two goals in the last six minutes, including one on their fifth power play of the day to take an impressive 4-2 lead. UConn defeated Harvard 23-11 in the second, but fell further behind in the final break than when the period started.
However, the Huskies refused to die. Despite failing to get a single shot on target for nearly seven minutes in the third inning, Kevin ONeil knocked a puck over Gibson to get UConn back within one of the teams’ first shot of the final period. to get.
While the Huskies kept up the pressure, they fell apart in the final minutes. Marc Gatcomb was beaten with a boarding call, but while Harvard held onto the puck on the delayed penalty, Jack Donato interfered with Carter Turnbull, nullifying the host’s advantage.
However, UConn didn’t take long to return the favor. With 2:23 to go, ONeil went to the box to hold on and Harvard scored the decisive power play goal just 17 seconds later to take a 5-3 lead. The Crimson added an empty-netter in the last second to reach the eventual deficit of 6-3.
Sophomore forward Nick Capone and Hudson Schandor both missed the game due to COVID protocols. However, they were the only two players missing for the Huskies.
The loss drops UConn to 8-7-0 in the season and 3-3-0 in non-conference play. The Huskies return to action at Boston College next Saturday.
