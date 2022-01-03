What to look out for in Browns-Steelers





8:15 PM ET (ESPN) | Heinz Field There is never a lack of pride in the game when these old rivals go head to head. Slim hopes for play-offs also continue on their way to the final Monday night football regular season game. Looking to avoid their first losing season of the Mike Tomlin era, the Steelers need to win and then need another win and help in week 18. Sunday. Here’s what to look out for on Monday night when Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland: So what’s the playoff scenario? The best Pittsburgh can do right now is stay alive, which requires you to beat the Browns. A draw ends the Steelers playoffs. The only way they can earn that sacred bid after the season is by beating the Ravens next week as well, paired with the Jaguars beating the Colts. Cleveland has been reduced to potential spoiler for the last two games. It all marks a big step back for the AFC North counterparts, who faced each other over Super Wild Card Weekend just 12 months ago. The Browns won big that day, marking the franchise’s pinnacle this century. Their promising 3-1 start in 2021 was derailed by injuries and COVID complications, although that doesn’t take away the sting of not reaching the postseason amid high preseason expectations. Pittsburgh was once 5-3, feasting on poor quarterback play from its opponents, but has dropped four out of six while falling back on both sides of the ball. A Steelers win on Monday would call into question their previous setback, at least for another week. Can Big Ben turn back the clock? Ben Roethlisberger recently acknowledged that this will likely be his last home game. While his retirement has been anticipated for a while, the scene is sure to be sentimental. The future Hall of Famers place in Steelers lore is cemented. But this year it seemed like he was playing in cement. At 39, he lost virtually all mobility which, combined with one of games’ greatest arms, made him one of the league’s scariest QBs for over a decade. His limitations are largely why Pittsburgh is near the bottom in scoring fouls and big plays. It should be noted that less than a month ago, Big Ben had some sort of throwback appearance against the Vikings. That match was also prime time and featured several downfield darts from the 18-year veteran. At least he proved that he can still throw. The most important variables are time and protection. If he doesn’t have them, he ranks among the lowest NFL starters. So Pittsburgh is too dependent on a quick-pass game that is often non-threatening and ineffective. It’s been a catch-22 for the Steelers for over a year. Where are the Browns with Baker? Baker Mayfield’s contract has been a topic of discussion all year. Last summer, his agent expressed confidence that an extension would be approved, while Mayfield expressed indifference. Browns GM Andrew Berry recently stated that the team is taking a “big-picture approach” with the former No. 1 overall pick, bolstering its efforts through an injury-ridden and forgettable fourth year. How Mayfield ends it can leave a lasting memory. In particular, he struggled on the stretch, completing only 56.1% of his throws for 908 yards with eight interceptions in his last five games when Cleveland dropped out of the playoff race. According to Next Gen stats, opponents have been beating Mayfield at a rate of 37.3% since Week 11. Returning to Week 10, his 44.6 passer rating is under pressure. His score of 70.1 over the same period without pressure is the third lowest among qualified passers. Brown’s buyer could not have predicted such a slide in the summer, given Mayfield outperformed the back half of each of his first three seasons and he finally had coaching stability. Now that his career is approaching 60, his inconsistency is to be expected. That could make for a fascinating off-season in northeast Ohio. Who is the NFL’s best pass rusher, Myles Garrett or TJ Watt? Perhaps the most appropriate answer is simply both. It’s a conversation that started in earnest two years ago and won’t end anytime soon. They do it in different ways, but there is no wrong choice between the All-Pros. Watt’s traditional numbers are a bit better as he entered Week 17 tops in the NFL with sacks (17.5) and QB hits (31). That’s the most single-season sacks in franchise history. His current discharge rate of 5.7 is the highest figure since 2016 (200 pass rushes minimum), according to Next Gen Stats. Garrett isn’t far behind, with 15 sacks and 29 QB hits, surpassing Watt in pass rush win rate despite more double teams. Both edge defenders will grab their attention Monday night, with Big Ben and Baker particularly vulnerable to pressure. The more effective rusher – for what it’s worth, the Browns have the superior offensive line – will bolster his advocacy for Defensive Player of the Year and could be games X factor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/monday-night-football-preview-what-to-watch-for-in-browns-steelers

