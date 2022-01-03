Mohammad Hafeez retires from international cricket

Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a career in Pakistan spanning more than 18 years.

“Today I want to officially retire from the wonderful journey I began 18 years ago playing cricket in Pakistan,” Hafeez said as he announced his retirement at a press conference in Lahore. “I represented Pakistan with great pride, and whatever I have played in my 18 years, I have played with dignity. And whether on the field or off the field, I have tried to raise the Pakistani flag high. I am very happy and satisfied with my career and achievements, they were all for Pakistan. So this is it for me.”

Announcing his international retirement, Hafeez reiterated that his biggest disappointment as a cricketer was that players found guilty of corruption were allowed to back to the national team. “For me, the biggest disappointment and pain of my career was when Azhar Ali and I took a principled stance on this issue, but the board chairman told us that if we don’t want to play, fine, but the player involved will play,” he said.

Hafeez, 41, recently signed with Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming edition of the PSL and confirmed he would remain available to franchise teams around the world “as long as I am fit and able to contribute with appearances”.

hafeez quit Test cricket in December 2018, with the selectors later deciding to look past him in ODIs after the 2019 World Cup, where he played his last game of the format – against Bangladesh at Lord’s.

But after being ousted from the T20I side in 2018, he was recalled to the home series against Bangladesh in 2020 and finished the year with a remarkable run: he was the leading go-getter in the format that year, scoring with an average of 83 and a strike rate of 152. He also finished the year as the overall sixth highest run scorer across all T20s, with the third-highest average and third-best hitting percentage.

Although he had initially announced that the 2020 T20 World Cup would be his last assignment for Pakistan, the tournament was pushed back to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Hafeez decided to extend his time with Pakistan.

“If you have a professional career as long as mine, you will definitely have your share of highs and lows, and it was no different for me,” he said. “Aside from the results, I can confidently say that I had more highs than lows as I had the privilege of playing with and against some of the best exponents of the bat and ball of my time.

“Although cricket was a great learning experience for me, this great sport has given me the opportunity to visit different countries, discover their cultures and make friends. These are lifelong memories, which I will cherish every day. I want to thank my fans before who stood next to me and understood my skinny spot and nurtured my success.”

Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman, was among the people who had asked Hafeez and Malik to “gracefully retire”.

Asked if his decision was dictated by the PCB, Hafeez said: “The decision is what my heart told me and not driven by critics. For me, my critics had already started [criticising] since 2003 and people thought I was not a good player. I respect their opinion and I have always respected them. I definitely didn’t want to turn my beautiful, positive journey into a negative one, that’s why I’m here, on the PCB [office, at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium], where I started my international cricket. And [am] put an end to this.”

Mohammad Hafeez strikes a pose PCB

Last year, Hafeez was on a collision course with the PCB due to his central contact person. He a category C contract rejected, in which he stated that he was not satisfied with being offered the lowest rank. He has since played domestic cricket without a contract, wanting to continue as a freelancer.

Hafeez’s international debut came in an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2003, with his last game showing Pakistan’s defeat to Australia in the Semi-final World Cup T20 last November.

He played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is, amassed 12,780 runs in a variety of formats and finished with 32 Player-of-the-Match awards, the fourth highest among Pakistani players in all international cricket, with only Shahid Afridi (43), Wasim Akram (39) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (33) above him. Hafeez also earned nine Player-of-the-Series awards in various formats.

He is the only Pakistani player to have played in all T20 World Cups to date – incidentally the one they eventually won in 2009 – and holds the Pakistani record for most T20 World Cup appearances. As captain, Hafeez led Pakistan to the semi-finals of the 2012 World T20, but was also captain when they crashed into the group stage during the 2014 edition, the first time they had failed to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament. Hafeez’s overall T20I record as captain stands at 18 wins – one via a one-over eliminator – and 11 losses from 29 games.