Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS Lineup Advice for Browns-Steelers Single-Game Tournaments in Week 17





The Steelers and Browns will renew their rivalry on Monday Night Football’s Week 17 episode. Both teams have had disappointing seasons, but that shouldn’t take away from the intensity of this matchup. The Browns are 1.5-point road favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the total is a modest 41.5, but there are still a few chalky stars and some intriguing sleepers for our FanDuel single-game DFS lineup. Here are the notable scoring settings for FanDuel’s single-game matches: The point total for the “MVP” is multiplied by 1.5, but it doesn’t cost extra money like the “Captain” in DraftKings Showdown matches. FanDuel’s default score is half point PPR and four point passing TDs, and there are new bonuses for 300-yard/100-yard games like on DraftKings. MORE FD SINGLES: How to win a FanDuel match for one game? FanDuel Single Game DFS Picks: Browns vs. Steelers $60,000 budget, minimum one player from each team required MVP (1.5x points): RB Nick Chubb, Browns, ($16,000) Chubb has racked up a total of 41.7 FanDuel points in the past two weeks, including a 25.9 point burst in Week 16. It was the fifth time he crossed the 20-point plateau, and it’s fair to have another full addition of touches to be expected, with or without Kareem Hunt (knee) in the mix. FLEX RB Najee Harris, Steelers ($15,000) Harris has only crossed the 20-point mark once in the last nine games, but we can safely assume that he will be put under the necessary workload to achieve another big score. He scored 19.5 FD points in Week 8 against these Browns, who remain a mid-range defensive unit. MORE MNF: DraftKings Lineup | Hunt update FLEX WR Diontae Johnson, Steelers ($13,000) Johnson continues to maintain healthy target stocks, but he has slowed down a bit over the past three weeks. Coming from a 6-51-1 line and 12.1 FD points, he would bet he will be heavily used in the passing game Monday night. Johnson’s five continues through the season and might leave him behind in the Deebo Samuel “dual-threat” class, but it’s an extra bit of opportunity for him to deliver a big game. FLEX TE Pat Freiermuth, Steelers ($9,500) Freiermuth missed last week’s game due to a concussion, but he has approved protocol and will adjust Monday night. Hes has scored three touchdowns in his past five games and has already established himself as one of quarterback Ben Roethlisbergers’ favorite goals, particularly in the red zone. FLEX WR Anthony Schwartz, Browns ($6,000) This is a classic dice roll. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has spoken of the bigger role Schwartz will play over the next two weeks. While coaches often make statements that don’t come true, they’d be taking a gamble on Schwartz here. He has the ability to lift the lid and provides an element to the passing game the Browns will want to use.

