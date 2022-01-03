Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase make history in Bengal and take over the NFL





Here’s what he’ll see on the third-and-27: “The defending defender put pressure on me throughout the game, trying to pounce on me and try to slow me down at the scrimmage,” Chase said. “My official release was supposed to be in, but I took the outermost release to make things a little faster. Made a little parting. Went off the ball with speed. It was just him and me who caught the ball. No check down. No field goal. Mahomes may be known for his no-look passes. These were two of Burrow’s no-brainer passes. “If you get one-on-one, I’m going to give him a shot,” Burrow said. “It doesn’t matter what the game is about, the situation, the third-and-one… If he gets one-on-one, I’ll give him a shot.” That put the ball at the Kansas City 11 and the day after the New Year’s Twilight Zone Marathon at the Chiefs 1. But remember that 35-yarder with the pressure that came a few minutes earlier. Ward had good coverage again. But Chase, who spends hours catching tennis balls, made this ball look like a balloon with a Pro Bowl grip over Ward and kept the ball stretched out dancing along the sidelines. “They played man cover. I was just trying to make sure the defender didn’t knock the ball out of my hands, so I just moved it away from him,” Chase said. You’d have to say their chemistry is on full blast. “It’s about being consistent with your quarterback and making sure you have the right timing. It’s up to me to be open. They’re always out there holding you or pulling you, but my job is to break up to go and catch the ball,” Chase said. “I feel like he’s even smarter than he used to be when it comes to blitz pickups and covers. He just reads it so well. That’s how you stay in the league as a quarterback.” But Burrow was thrilled with the first touchdown, Chase’s 72-yard, 22-mile-per-hour blur that marked his third touchdown of the season of at least 70 yards and brought the Bengals back into this thing. Forget the third-and-27. Without a score here, behind, 14-0, this is as good as a prime time game in Cleveland next week. And it wasn’t against man or pressure. The Chiefs approached Chase in zone cover, but he and Burrow found the gap. Burrow drilled a pass of about 40 feet into Chase on the left and Chase did the rest. He froze linebacker Nick Bolton, then ran just faster than cornerback Mike Hughes who cut through the middle. “He knows exactly where the ball will be depending on what the angle looks like,” said Burrow. “He made some great plays today, but the first touchdown was the best. It was cloud to the field and he had the way out. “He felt the cloud angle there that could intercept the ball, and he settled right in the zone. So I could stop him with the ball, and he did the rest.” Chase never hesitates to give Burrow credit for helping him film in Baton Rouge. He taught him well. “It was straight,” Chase said of the 35-yarder. “The two safeties didn’t come out of the hash-off today. So I scored another touchdown. They didn’t come out of the hash in Cover Two (zone).” That was the 69-yarder who made it 28-24 and got the 64,505 to believe again. Safety Daniel Sorensen just didn’t get deep enough and Chase went down the left sideline and his buddy stands 1-0 vs. mahomes. “I’m just excited that my name can even be mentioned in his presence,” Burrow said. “He’s been a great player since he started. He’s actually been the best quarterback in the league, so if you can call my name by his name in the same sentence, that’s exciting for me.” “If you’re going to play it one-on-one,” said Burrow, “it’s going to be a long day for you.”

