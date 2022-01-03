Tennis icon Pam Shriver predicts Ash Barty will lose world No. 1 this year, Australian Open 2022, tennis news

Ash Barty has held a strange position in the world rankings for the past few years, but a tennis legend predicts that will soon end.

American tennis legend Pam Shriver has a thinly veiled swipe at Ash Barty, predicting that another player will take over the world’s No. 1 spot by the end of 2022.

The Australian has been at the top of the world rankings for 101 weeks in a row and concluded the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons as the best women’s player in the world.

Barty first claimed No. 1 in the world rankings shortly before winning her first grand slam title at the French Open in 2019, and she hasn’t looked back since.

The 25-year-old won Wimbledon and four other titles in 2021 – the most out of any player in the WTA – to silence skeptics who believed her hold on the No. 1 position was aided by the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the go in 2020.

She was also named WTA player of the year in 2021.

Barty will enter 2022 with a 1202 point lead over world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and she will enter the Australian Open as one of the favorites to beat her home grand slam.

However, Shriver, who won 22 Grand Slam titles in doubles during her career, believes “someone else” will become the world No. 1 this year and finish Barty’s streak at the top.

“I think there will be a new number 1,” Shriver said in an interview with the WTA.

“I don’t know exactly who, but I think Ash had a great run and I think it could be someone in the top 5.”

Shriver nominated two-time grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza of Sabalenka, who made it to the Wimbledon and US Open semifinals, as the players most likely to take over from Barty.

“I look at the points and I think Garbine Muguruza is the most likely,” she said.

“It could be Aryna Sabalenka, if she’s burying those demons. It wasn’t just what Garbine showed at Guadalajara, but she and (coach) Conchita (Martinez) have developed a solid partnership.

“I feel she has underperformed in recent years, but I think in the second half of 2021 she started to show more of the promise that took her to a French and a Wimbledon title.”

Barty finished her 2021 season after the US Open, opting not to participate in the WTA Finals in Mexico and returning to Australia.

While Shriver acknowledged that this will give Barty an advantage as she will have fewer ranking points to defend in 2022, the doubles legend still believes “someone else” will become the world No. 1 this year.

“I’m looking at Ash’s lead and it’s not insignificant,” Shriver said.

The thing is, after the US Open, Ash lost to Shelby Rogers and finished her year. So if she wanted to chase the year-end rankings – and who knows where the WTA will go after the US Open with China for the time the game is off – let’s just say it makes sense for Ash. Sure, she won’t have any more points to fall off after that.

“But I feel like Ash Barty, as great as she is, I don’t see her at the top for 154 straight weeks. She’s so solid, but I just think someone else is going to step up.”

Barty starts her 2022 season at the Adelaide International on Tuesday.