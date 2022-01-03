Maine HS Hockey – Class A Top 7: Edward Little remains in perfect condition; Bangor makes a big leap

Maine Class A Top 7

rank Team * PR Previous ranking W l t 1 Edward Little 1 5 0 0 2 Lewiston 4 2 1 0 3 Bangor NEW 4 1 0 4 South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 2 3 1 0 5 Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills 7 4 1 0 6 Thornton Academy 3 3 1 0 7 Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle 5 3 2 0

The No. 1 Edward Little Red Eddies remain perfect in the regular season after beating St. Dom’s 10-0 in the opening round of the St. Dom’s Christmas Classic, which was considered a regular season game for both teams. They also defeated Medway (Mass) in the tournament, but lost in the final to St. Thomas Aquinas (NH). Both games were considered exhibitions. They return to the regular season on Wednesday to host Falmouth and travel to Cheverus/Yarmouth on Thursday.

no. 2 Lewiston suffered out-of-state losses to Notre Dame – Fairfield (Conn) and Smithfield (RI) in the St. Dom’s Christmas Classic, winning on the final day of the tournament against Bishop Brady (NH). They defeated Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle/Sacopee 5-4 on Friday in a regular season game. The Blue Devils face Mount Ararat/Lisbon/Morse on Wednesday in their only game of the week.

number 3 Bangor had two big wins this week, beating Hampden Academy of Class B 2-0 on Tuesday and South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 3-0 on Thursday. They travel to John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington on Wednesday and host Falmouth on Saturday.

number 4 South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete look forward to bouncing back this week as they travel to St. Dom’s on Wednesday and host Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble on Saturday.

number 5 Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills defeated Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 3-2 on Tuesday. They host Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle/Sacopee this Tuesday and travel to St. Dom’s on Saturday.

number 6 Thornton Academy started last week with a 2-1 loss to Falmouth on Tuesday, but defeated Scarborough 6-0 on Thursday. They face rival Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard on Thursday.

no. 7 Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle/Sacopee Valley had a rough week, losing 5-3 to Brunswick on Wednesday and losing to Lewiston on Friday. They also have a game against Portland/Deering on Friday.