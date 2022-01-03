Without Sathiyan, field wide open at UTT-National ranking central zone tournament





The withdrawal of India’s top paddler G. Sathiyan from the UTT-National ranking Central Zone table tennis tournament starting Tuesday at the Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium in Indore has left the door open for a possible new men’s singles champion. All three previous national ranking tournaments had three different men’s winners: Sharath Kamal (North Zone, Panchkula), Sanil Shetty (Dehra Dun) and Harmeet Desai (South Zone, Puducherry). And this time too, the field seems wide open in the absence of Sharath and Sathiyan. The women’s field is beautiful too, even with very little to separate the top five players. Prapti Sen (North Zone winner), Sutirtha Mukherjee (Dehra Dun) and Sreeja Akula (South Zone) have been victorious so far. READ: Manav Thakkar redefines his game in the new phase of his career Speak with sports star on Monday, Sathiyan said he is not feeling well and has therefore decided to withdraw. Feeling a fever, better to rest and recover and get ready for the Senior Nationals. Also, it’s better to stay safe and I don’t want to put others at risk, he said. Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath are gaining momentum after winning the men’s and women’s crowns in the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board inter-unit tournament held at the same venue a few days ago. Very excited. I got into great shape at the right time. It was indeed special to beat Sathiyan in the semi-finals of the PSPB inter-unit. In addition, I have not won a domestic title this season and I am looking forward to it,” said Manav. Qualifier Archana didn’t want to give too much importance to the victory between the PSPBs. Every tournament is different. My win there doesn’t matter here, she said. All players and officials underwent an antigen test for the virus at the venue, after which seven players tested positive. League manager N. Ganeshan said that of the seven players who then had an RTPCR test, four have tested positive and must go home to avoid the risk of infecting others.

