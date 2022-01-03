Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase ‘overwhelmed’ after breaking Justin Jefferson’s rookie reception record





After the game, Coach Zac Taylor noted how big that first Chase TD was for the Bengals to get back into the game. “I’d agree with you there because it was just a standard third-down play,” Taylor said. “He ran what we call a pressure route — a 10-12 yard out — it was more like a Cover 2 inside blitz shot, and he split the crowd and outrun their entire defense for a touchdown. You can’t coach that — that’s just Ja’Marr Chase being Ja’Marr Chase. And it really catapulted us, because the momentum really wasn’t in our favor — we had three-and-outs early on. I also thought the first to start the third quarter was a flying start in that second half, we were in a third deficit, and that was a game we were working on early in the week, and Joe did a great job seeing the coverage, and he explained it down there for Ja’Marr, and Ja’Marr completed the playoff. But yeah, those two plays really got us going in the game.” Sunday’s performance wasn’t just a pile of statistics. Every game Chase made was pivotal in securing the division title. Cincy became just the seventh team in NFL history to win the division after finishing last in the division for at least three consecutive years. The Bengals selected Chase No. 5 overall, believing his explosive play would make Cincy’s attack unstoppable. They showed why on Sunday. Burrow repeatedly gave the rookie a chance and he delivered every time. “If you get one-on-one, I’m going to give him a shot,” the QB said. “It doesn’t matter what the game is about, the situation, the third-and-one… If he gets one-on-one, I’ll give him a shot.” Chase got the Bengals back early in the game and helped it win late. With Cincinnati going third-and-27 in a 3:19 tie, Burrow hit Chase down the sidelines for a 30-yard catch to convert and put the Bengals in field goal range to win. Chase’s big play left the Chiefs wailing for not helping the rookie. “It’s hindsight now, but we could have helped a little more with Chase,” said KC coach Andy Reid. “We put our guys in a position to make a game and get to the quarterback. It didn’t work out. Our guys busted their tails to get it done, and it didn’t work. Some of that is going to the coaches and players.”

