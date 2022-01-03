Hockey fan warns Canucks employee about cancer mole in his neck





SEAT (KTVI) — The Vancouver Canucks’ assistant equipment manager was able to thank a Seattle Kraken fan on Saturday for making an observation months earlier that could very well have saved his life. A letter written by Brian “Red” Hamilton was posted to the Canucks’ Twitter account on Jan. 1, then retweeted by the Kraken in an attempt to get Hamilton to thank her. With the help of social media, the teams were able to connect with season ticket holder Nadia Popovici, 22. Popovici was sitting behind the Canucks bench at the Seattle Kraken home opener on Oct. 23 when she noticed a birthmark on Hamilton’s neck that worried her. She wrote her amateur diagnosis on her notes app in big colorful letters, caught Hamilton’s attention and held her phone against the glass. “When I held it up to the plexiglass, I smiled too, because I didn’t want him to think I was someone who hated him,” Popovici said. Popovici has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and has been admitted to multiple medical schools. COVID-19 forces another Kansas City restaurant to temporarily close

The next day, Hamilton was at home in Vancouver and asked his wife to look at the mole. His wife described it as a ‘weird shape’. Then he went to the team physician, Dr. Jim Bovard. Bovard did a biopsy on the mole, which showed “malignant melanoma in situ 2, meaning the cancer was on the outer layer of the skin but had not penetrated the inner layers of the skin,” according to the Kraken organization. Bovard “diagnosed I had cancer and said he would cure me of cancer all in the same phone call,” Hamilton said. Popovici, a resident of Tacoma, Washington, volunteers in an oncology ward. The experience worried her about the birthmark on Hamilton’s neck. Read more local, state and national news on FOX4

“I’ve seen Red walk back and forth a lot,” Popovici said. “I am privileged to have knowledge [from the oncology wards]. If there was ever the perfect picture of what a malignant melanoma is, it’s: [Hamilton’s mole] it was: the irregular edges, the raised surface, the discoloration and the large diameter.” Popovici and Hamilton met a few hours before game time on Saturday. She was also honored during a TV timeout in the first period. The two teams surprised her with a joint gift of $10,000 toward her upcoming college tuition and medical school expenses. She plans to begin her medical school trip this year.



