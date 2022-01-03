Sports
Covid fear in national ranking, G Sathiyan withdraws
TT National Ranking: Covid fear in national ranking, G Sathiyan withdraws – Another day, another tournament hit by the increasing COVID-19 cases. This time, at the UTT National Ranking (Central Zone) Table Tennis Championships held in Indore, 14 cases were found positive from 350 rapid antigen tests performed, of which four players were confirmed as COVID-19 positive after RT-PCR testing. Among those who withdrew include top seed and Commonwealth Games medalist G Sathiyan, who withdrew citing high temperature and body aches. A few more to join the list of confirmed cases are not out of the question, even as organizers keep their fingers crossed. Follow InsideSport.IN for more updates
However, the show continues. Competition manager N. Ganeshan confirmed it when he said: We will not allow the four players and other players who test positive after RT-PCR testing. They can’t compete unfortunately, but we will continue with the championships because we have to think about the other players who are here.
The same system will continue in other categories for this tournament and subsequent Cader & Sub-Junior Nationals starting shortly after, he added.
Two further withdrawals from the women’s singles followed when Ankita Das, who arrived here last night but left home this afternoon to care for her ailing mother, and Divya Deshpande due to injury.
The high number of withdrawals also forced redrawing of the seedlings to fill the 16th spot. In the newly signed ranking, Sanil Shetty took the place of honor with Manav Thakkar following him at number 2. Jeet Chandra of Airports Authority of India reached the top 16 after the vacancy created by Sathiyan. However, the placement of the women’s singles remains the same as yesterday, as none of them are a positive case.
The qualifiers for men and women started, albeit with some delay due to the mandatory Antigen Testing. The main draw in both sections will take place tomorrow, after the U19 players have started their campaign.
TT National Ranking: Covid fear in table tennis tournament national ranking, 4 Covid positive players return home, G Sathiyan withdraw
– Advertisement –
Sources
2/ https://www.insidesport.in/tt-national-ranking-covid-scare-in-national-ranking-table-tennis-tournament-4-covid-positive-players-return-home-g-sathiyan-withdraws/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]