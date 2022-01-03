TT National Ranking: Covid fear in national ranking, G Sathiyan withdraws – Another day, another tournament hit by the increasing COVID-19 cases. This time, at the UTT National Ranking (Central Zone) Table Tennis Championships held in Indore, 14 cases were found positive from 350 rapid antigen tests performed, of which four players were confirmed as COVID-19 positive after RT-PCR testing. Among those who withdrew include top seed and Commonwealth Games medalist G Sathiyan, who withdrew citing high temperature and body aches. A few more to join the list of confirmed cases are not out of the question, even as organizers keep their fingers crossed. Follow InsideSport.IN for more updates

However, the show continues. Competition manager N. Ganeshan confirmed it when he said: We will not allow the four players and other players who test positive after RT-PCR testing. They can’t compete unfortunately, but we will continue with the championships because we have to think about the other players who are here.

The same system will continue in other categories for this tournament and subsequent Cader & Sub-Junior Nationals starting shortly after, he added.

Two further withdrawals from the women’s singles followed when Ankita Das, who arrived here last night but left home this afternoon to care for her ailing mother, and Divya Deshpande due to injury.

The high number of withdrawals also forced redrawing of the seedlings to fill the 16th spot. In the newly signed ranking, Sanil Shetty took the place of honor with Manav Thakkar following him at number 2. Jeet Chandra of Airports Authority of India reached the top 16 after the vacancy created by Sathiyan. However, the placement of the women’s singles remains the same as yesterday, as none of them are a positive case.

The qualifiers for men and women started, albeit with some delay due to the mandatory Antigen Testing. The main draw in both sections will take place tomorrow, after the U19 players have started their campaign.

