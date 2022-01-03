Giants Joe Judge rants after latest embarrassment, takes aim at other teams: ‘This is not a clown show’

Joe Judge is furious and fires shots after his latest embarrassment, this time a 29-3 shellack by the Chicago Bears in Week 17, and several other head coaches and organizations were caught in his crossfire. As the New York Giants — 4-12 in the season and owners of a five-game loss streak — creep into the regular season finale against the Washington Football Team, there are plenty of questions about Judge’s future (or lack thereof). with BigBlue.

His answer to those questions was to fire off a rant equipped with everything, including profanity and not-so-veiled shots that also aimed at other teams and other head coaches, both former and current.

“I never ask anyone for patience,” Judge began via the… New York Post. “Let’s make that clear now. Okay? And the fans have every right to have an opinion. That’s why they are fans.

“They have every right. You buy a ticket, come to the stadium, you have every right to praise me when I leave the stadium. We sign for that, right? And it’s New York. It should be a tough place to be Some cities in this country don’t even know if their team is playing today.

“So you apply for a job in a city like New York, you expect to have this.”

That was just the warm-up for what happened next.

“This is not a sideline brawling team,” Judge added. “This isn’t a clown show organization or anything, okay?”

That’s a very obvious jab to Ron Rivera and WFT, who witnessed an altercation at AT&T Stadium in their humiliation at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys—one in which Payne stuck and shoved his finger into Allen’s sleep. before Allen jumped up and took a swing that Payne could have sent home sooner if it was connected. That will certainly go well when the Giants take on Washington on Sunday (insert sarcasm here), but Judge wasn’t finished there.

There was also plenty of ammunition for his New York predecessor, Pat Shurmur, who currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos after being fired by the Giants after the 2019 season.

“When I got here and sat down with all the players, I wanted to know what it was like here, what we had to change from their mouths,” Judge said. “To one guy, every player looked me in the eye and said, ‘Joe, it’s not a team, they don’t play hard, we’re out of the playoffs, everyone quit, everyone tapped, they stopped showing up for the captaincy meetings “All those things. Right? They tapped. OK?”

“I’ll tell you now, when you’re in that damn building, you walk through our dressing room, you don’t see that shit you saw before [I arrived]. Agree? You don’t see guys planning vacations. You don’t see any golf clubs in front of the players’ locker. You don’t see that stuff.

‘Okay? You don’t see it. Okay, and it’s not because of some high school program because we’re banging the whip.”

But wait, there is more, because the despair in his words increased. After firing Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett weeks ago, the Giants’ attack was even more dire with Judge and Freddie Kitchens calling the plays as a collective and, yes, Daniel Jones’s absence helped fuel that downward spiral, but it total lack of adjustments and preparedness (Is Mike Glennon really the best they could muster as a quarterback, to the point where they believe he’s the best they have on the roster??) puts the blame entirely on Judge, his staff and general manager Dave Gettleman.

Owner John Mara made it clear in the off-season that he was getting impatient and although he was calling Judge and Co. While not imposing a playoff mandate, he also noted that he “feared” the team getting into a rut that would see the fanbase turn their backs on the organization.

“The hardest thing to change in a team, the hardest thing to change in a club is the way people think,” Judge said. “Do you understand? You can get new players, you have to change how they forgive me — how they believe in what you do. That’s why I don’t come here to try and kill some player because I think it’s going my ass to rescue.

“You lose your credibility with them,” said Mara in March.

Mara then gave Gettleman the go-ahead to add big guns in free agency like wideout Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, but it’s all been an exercise in futility. The Giants will now end with a fifth consecutive losing season, the last two with Judge at the helm, and currently the second worst in the NFL on offense. On Sunday against the Bears, Glennon and the Giants finished the day with -10 passing yards (yes, negative).

Ultimately, it sounds like Judge is publicly advocating for more time and not making friends in the competition in the process, but that’s clearly not his concern.

Keeping his job is, but time will tell if Mara’s patience has officially run out.