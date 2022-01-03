Sports
Giants Joe Judge rants after latest embarrassment, takes aim at other teams: ‘This is not a clown show’
Joe Judge is furious and fires shots after his latest embarrassment, this time a 29-3 shellack by the Chicago Bears in Week 17, and several other head coaches and organizations were caught in his crossfire. As the New York Giants — 4-12 in the season and owners of a five-game loss streak — creep into the regular season finale against the Washington Football Team, there are plenty of questions about Judge’s future (or lack thereof). with BigBlue.
His answer to those questions was to fire off a rant equipped with everything, including profanity and not-so-veiled shots that also aimed at other teams and other head coaches, both former and current.
“I never ask anyone for patience,” Judge began via the… New York Post. “Let’s make that clear now. Okay? And the fans have every right to have an opinion. That’s why they are fans.
“They have every right. You buy a ticket, come to the stadium, you have every right to praise me when I leave the stadium. We sign for that, right? And it’s New York. It should be a tough place to be Some cities in this country don’t even know if their team is playing today.
“So you apply for a job in a city like New York, you expect to have this.”
That was just the warm-up for what happened next.
“This is not a sideline brawling team,” Judge added. “This isn’t a clown show organization or anything, okay?”
That’s a very obvious jab to Ron Rivera and WFT, who witnessed an altercation at AT&T Stadium in their humiliation at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys—one in which Payne stuck and shoved his finger into Allen’s sleep. before Allen jumped up and took a swing that Payne could have sent home sooner if it was connected. That will certainly go well when the Giants take on Washington on Sunday (insert sarcasm here), but Judge wasn’t finished there.
There was also plenty of ammunition for his New York predecessor, Pat Shurmur, who currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos after being fired by the Giants after the 2019 season.
“When I got here and sat down with all the players, I wanted to know what it was like here, what we had to change from their mouths,” Judge said. “To one guy, every player looked me in the eye and said, ‘Joe, it’s not a team, they don’t play hard, we’re out of the playoffs, everyone quit, everyone tapped, they stopped showing up for the captaincy meetings “All those things. Right? They tapped. OK?”
“I’ll tell you now, when you’re in that damn building, you walk through our dressing room, you don’t see that shit you saw before [I arrived]. Agree? You don’t see guys planning vacations. You don’t see any golf clubs in front of the players’ locker. You don’t see that stuff.
‘Okay? You don’t see it. Okay, and it’s not because of some high school program because we’re banging the whip.”
But wait, there is more, because the despair in his words increased. After firing Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett weeks ago, the Giants’ attack was even more dire with Judge and Freddie Kitchens calling the plays as a collective and, yes, Daniel Jones’s absence helped fuel that downward spiral, but it total lack of adjustments and preparedness (Is Mike Glennon really the best they could muster as a quarterback, to the point where they believe he’s the best they have on the roster??) puts the blame entirely on Judge, his staff and general manager Dave Gettleman.
Owner John Mara made it clear in the off-season that he was getting impatient and although he was calling Judge and Co. While not imposing a playoff mandate, he also noted that he “feared” the team getting into a rut that would see the fanbase turn their backs on the organization.
“The hardest thing to change in a team, the hardest thing to change in a club is the way people think,” Judge said. “Do you understand? You can get new players, you have to change how they forgive me — how they believe in what you do. That’s why I don’t come here to try and kill some player because I think it’s going my ass to rescue.
“You lose your credibility with them,” said Mara in March.
Mara then gave Gettleman the go-ahead to add big guns in free agency like wideout Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, but it’s all been an exercise in futility. The Giants will now end with a fifth consecutive losing season, the last two with Judge at the helm, and currently the second worst in the NFL on offense. On Sunday against the Bears, Glennon and the Giants finished the day with -10 passing yards (yes, negative).
Ultimately, it sounds like Judge is publicly advocating for more time and not making friends in the competition in the process, but that’s clearly not his concern.
Keeping his job is, but time will tell if Mara’s patience has officially run out.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/giants-joe-judge-goes-on-tirade-after-latest-embarrassment-aims-at-other-teams-this-isnt-some-clown-show/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]