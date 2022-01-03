‘Since he arrived, his chart has only gone up’: Nehra calls 27-year-old India player Virat Kohli’s go-to man | Cricket

One of the biggest reasons behind Virat Kohli’s stellar success as India’s Test captain is the team he owns. Kohlis India’s unit is one of the strongest ever seen in the history of Indian cricket. This team has achieved incredible things in recent years. Reaching the final of the World Test Championship inaugural final, beating Australia on their grounds two series in a row and nearly taking a series win in England. No wonder 2021 was one of India’s best testing years.

One of the benefits Kohli enjoys that his successors did not have is the availability of a formidable pacer bowling unit. The quintet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma have made good progress and have played a huge role in India’s further rise in test cricket. Former Indian pacemaker Ashish Nehra weighs in on the same, praising special credit for the group’s youngest fast, Mohammed Siraj, who he calls has become Kohlis’ most reliable option.

“He is preferred over Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. And he has never disappointed. He gives everything, even when he is in the middle of his run. Even when you talk about skills, he made the best of it. Move forward “He will only get better as he gets more experience. He was featured in the IPL, several matches for India A, where he gained rich experience,” Nehra told Cricbuzz .

Nehra is impressed by Siraj’s great start to his international career and is confident that the 27-year-old will only get better in the future as playing more matches will give him the experience to excel at the top level.

“Since he came on the scene his chart has only gone up. In all circumstances he tries to give his best. Virat Kohli makes him bowl long spells, bouncers and Siraj is always ready. Look at the way he slides in it Siraj has had a great start to his career and I really hope he gets better because let’s face it, the more stock fast bowlers we have the better it is,” Nehra added.