Washington soccer team vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Game Two) – Studs and Duds

Play-offs?…PLAY-OFFS???

Well, yesterday’s home loss to the Eagles, the Washington Football Teams’ last-ever home game at FedEx Field, officially eliminated us from the playoff — not that we deserved a spot anyway.

Instead of twisting the point, I’m going to save my rant and just move on to the Studs and Duds; followed by some notes.

studs:

Jaret Patterson – The rookie who drove out of the University at Buffalo ran hard between tackles and also contributed in the passing game (mainly on the last drive). He had 57 rushing yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 41 yards.

Cole Holcomb Holcomb was all over the field on Sunday afternoon, amassed a total of 11 tackles, breaking two passes and getting what would have been a sack had he not dropped Jalen Hurts prematurely in the second quarter.

Jonathan Allen – The Pro Bowler was his dominant Sunday, racking up five total tackles, two things, and multiple pressures in the afternoon.

Joey Slye – Now back to full health, Joey Slye connected on all three of his attempts, reaching 55 meters in length!

duds:

Cornelius Lucas – Lucas was horrific again in Sunday’s game. I think we can all remember in the preseason when he got mad and went on social media about people disrespecting his name. In the past few matches he played in, the opponents’ defenses have put DISRESPECT in his name!

Keith Ismael – I know he’s technically the fourth center, but I’m going to call a spade a spade. Ismael just isn’t a quality NFL lineman right now and I have my doubts he will be. His anchor is almost non-existent, and he often looks like he’s playing on skates.

Daron Payne – It looked like Paynes’ ego was still hurt after last week’s sideline feud with Jonathan Allen. His attempt looked blah, and I noticed that he stood up at least three times and was blown five meters from the line of scrimmage. A poor display for someone who may have played their last game at FedEx Field.

Comments:

– I don’t go too much on the secondary rags as they were a beat up unit playing with a few third stringers. That said, tight ends and number two receivers continue to set us apart. Is it sad that I had to refer to the depth chart online because I didn’t know the numbers of some of the guys out there?

– I don’t know what’s wrong with Jamin Davis. I suspect he’s not playing his run-gap responsibilities correctly, but to have him on the sidelines with David Mayo running around looking like he was playing in fast sand was atrocious. His only tackle of the game was a sack, which Holcomb actually created, but let the quarterback go early for fear of a penalty.

– Taylor Heinicke caught fire from the gate… then cooled off slowly. The main problem is that because the book on him is now out, the defense knows how to defend against him – fully understanding that he can’t stretch the field deep against them. This severely limits what this crime can do. That said, he kept us in the game until late interception in the end zone.

– Although John Bates is not Travis Kelce in the open field, he becomes a reliable target for this offense. He has good hands and holds the football. The only problem I have is that once he catches a ball, he’s constantly looking around to see who’s going to hit him. Beginning moments I think…

– Kam Curl had some good moments, and some not so good in coverage. He did beautifully on the tow to Goedert, where he blocked him on the leash and drove him to the flat opposite, where Dallas complained that perfect coverage was interference. He showed great tackling that day.

– Many of you will, again, call the head of Scott Turners. But understand the situation. He got a veteran journeyman signal caller who got injured in game one, and a guy who had one foot out of the NFL before we came to call last November because we needed an emergency COVID quarterback. He’s working with a second-year back who was a former collegiate wide receiver (and who’s battled injury all season), and our versatile third-back is on injured reserve. He had NO ONE opposite Terry McLaurin at the wide receiver. To make matters worse, the quarterback he’s got is limited to about half the playbook because he’s just incapable of making many of the throws Turner’s attack thrives on — oh, and he’s a walking converting machine. THEN… when you think things couldn’t have gotten much worse, our top tight end goes down… and our second bounces in and out of the lineup. Oh, but wait… there’s more! We’re on our fourth center (perhaps our most important piece on the O-line), have seen our All-Pro guard miss six games, had our best reserve G/C out for weeks on injured reserve, have flip-flops between proper tackles, and recently lost our top mauler in Ereck Flowers.

…so, before you go shouting for his head, wishing we had Joe Brady (who was fired in Carolina for many of the same reasons mentioned above), check out the ENTIRE slice of the pie here. My point is, with the current situation, it is impossible to judge a coordinator fairly. Even in Carolina he had the same problems. Make this guy a real quarterback, give him some playmakers, and THEN, if this offense doesn’t work, you can at least criticize him FAIRLY!

I break game movie every week (for hours). Every week I point out mistakes I see from our quarterback. Every week I show you videos of guys who are wide open about certain concepts that are just missed, and our top receiver burning opponent defenders just to get a ball underground.

If you want to blame anyone, put it on Ron Rivera, the GM, because he’s so damn cocky to think we could compete for a division title with a guy like Ryan Fitzpatrick in the middle, and nothing behind him except The Little Sisters of the Arm!