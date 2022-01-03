“It will be very difficult for Rafael Nadal to…”, says former ATP star





His presence was at stake until a few hours ago, but now the latest indications suggest Rafael Nadal will participate in the 2022 Australian Open. The Iberian champion has been living in quarantine for the past few days due to the positivity of Covid-19 and this, then Due to the recent physical problems that afflicted him, his entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of the year was hotly contested. Through a post, almost surprisingly published on social networks, Rafael Nadal has published a photo on which he writes ‘I am here’ and next to the image of him in Melbourne on the pitch. Fantastic news for all tennis fans and especially for all tennis fans. Faced with the safe loss of Roger Federer and the still-balanced presence of the world’s number one, Novak Djokovic, the presence of the Iberian tennis player reassures and testifies that there is at least one member of the Big Three on the Australian field will be open . Obviously there is no official status, but Rafa’s presence in Australia is a strong indication and the tennis player will prepare through the ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne, one of the preparatory tournaments for the Australian Open. 2021 was not an easy year for Rafael Nadal. The Spanish tennis player has not won a Grand Slam tournament, he fought and suffered a bitter disappointment and defeat at Roland Garros, a tournament he has always won and dominated, where he lost in the semi-final this year to his eternal rival Novak Djokovic. After losing that match (where he had first had physical problems), Nadal had several foot problems, a problem that forced him to miss important events such as the Tokyo Olympics, the US Open and the ATP Finals in Turin. Nadal suffered a foot injury In an exclusive interview with Marca, former world No. 2 Alex Corretja supported Rafael Nadal to win another Grand Slam title. He said the Spaniard, despite not being in shape on the tour of late, will retire as a “winner”. “Rafa will stop as the winner no matter what. It doesn’t matter what he was before, he has to estimate how he wants to cope with what he has from now on, but as Rafa you always feel that he still has a bullet in his pocket.” his room to do something big,” said Corretja. However, Corretja thinks it will be very difficult for Nadal to regain the number 1 position in the ATP ranking. “As for becoming number 1, it will be quite difficult, because for that he has to play a lot of tournaments, be very consistent and that is not in his head anymore. He has been number 1 many times, it doesn’t matter the weeks, and that is secondary,” concluded Corretja.

