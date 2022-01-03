Hockey fan gets $10,000 after spotting cancer mole at NHL game

A hockey fan received $10,000 from two National Hockey League teams as a thank you for spotting a cancerous tumor on a staffer during a game and potentially saving his life.

Nadia Popovici was watching the Vancouver Canucks play the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 23 when she noticed a small mole on the neck of Brian “Red” Hamilton, the Canucks’ assistant tackle manager.

Popovici, an incoming medical student, waited for the game to end, then waved to Hamilton and put her phone against the Plexiglas to show him a message she’d typed urging Hamilton to have his mole examined.

At some point after the game, Hamilton took her advice to see the doctor, who proved Popovici was right: It was a type 2 malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

“It was only on the outermost layer of my skin, it hadn’t penetrated the second layer of my skin, and that’s because we noticed it so early. It was relatively new,” Hamilton said at a newsconferenceon Saturday. She extended my life. I have a great family. I have a wonderful daughter. She saved my life.”

He continued: “She took me out of a slow fire. And the words out of the doctor’s mouth were that if I ignored that for four to five years, I wouldn’t be here.”

On Saturday Hamilton also wrote a letter that was posted on the Canucks’ social media, asking for help from the internet in locating the woman.

“To this woman I’m trying to find, you changed my life, and now I want to find you to say THANK YOU SO MUCH!” he wrote in the letter. “The problem is I don’t know who you are or where you come from.”

The letter quickly caught the attention of Popovici’s mother, who responded to the Facebook post.

“She hasn’t even seen this message when she was working in the cemetery at the Seattle Suicide Crisis Center, so she’s still asleep. Shell would be shocked to see this message!” wrote her mother. “She will be in the same seats at the game tonight. Shell is so happy and excited to know that he has had it checked! What great news!!!! She has just been accepted into multiple medical schools!”

In a video posted on social media that afternoon, the two, dressed in face masks, can meet in person and hug in a hug.

Hamilton revealed during their reunion that he was surprised at first, but later clarified that he was incredibly grateful for her “effort” and “perseverance” in getting the message across.

“I owe it to this person to be checked,” he told Popovici in the video. “If she’s gone that far, I don’t know her, I don’t know what she knows, I don’t know anything about her. I had to get this checked.”

During the game, the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle awarded Kraken Popovici a $10,000 grant to use toward medical school expenses.

The Canucks won 5-2, but the team captured the best the night after tweet a photo of Hamilton and Popovici taking a selfie together, captioned: “The biggest win tonight.”